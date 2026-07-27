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Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Owners

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 10:30 AM
Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Owners
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Over the weekend, various left-wing protesters continued their siege of Madison following an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect. Corey Durrell Ruiz, 38, was shot after he pulled a knife on police who had stopped him following calls of a suspect trying to break into cars.

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Ruiz has a long rap sheet with more than 40 prior arrests, including for felony charges. He was cut loose from prison in May and reportedly was non-compliant with the terms of his supervised release.

Townhall's Larry O'Connor had a good summary of the fiasco.

Madison City Council President Sabrina Madison wants the officer who shot Ruiz arrested, even though her city council has repeatedly voted against body-worn cameras for officers.

"I do think he should be arrested," Madison said. "Why is the option to shoot him, why is that the appropriate option to take?"

While there weren't full-blown riots, protesters have blocked streets and were blocking the entrances of businesses and harassing citizens who were out and about in the city over the weekend.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME RIOTS WISCONSIN WOKE

That's the biggest and most important takeaway here is that Francesca Hong encouraged this unrest. Hours after Ruiz was killed, she summarily called it an "execution" without any evidence. She wants to defund the police, wants to abolish prisons, and wants to let career criminals like Ruiz run our streets.

Protesters were reportedly targeting "businesses that were being racist to black people," e.g. white-owned businesses.

This included Whiskey Jacks Saloon.

The protesters stuck bullhorns in the faces of business owners, employees, and patrons.

We don't know if this was thousands of protesters, but it was certainly hundreds.

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These are the same tactics that were used in 2020 and the BLM riots.

Yet none of these people will be charged with disorderly conduct.

Wisconsin voters need to understand this will happen in every city if we elect Francesca Hong as governor or give control of the legislature to the Democrats.

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