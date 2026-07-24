As Protests Continue in Madison Following Police Shooting, It Turns Out Suspect Had Long Rap Sheet

On July 22, Madison, Wisconsin police encountered a suspect, 38-year-old Corey Durrell Ruiz, who was reportedly trying to break into cars. When they confronted the suspect, he resisted and reportedly pulled out a large kitchen knife, stabbing a cop. One of the officers shot the suspect, killing him.

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Ruiz reportedly has a long rap sheet, with social media users saying he appears in the state's CCAP system more than 40 times

Wisconsin knifeman Corey Ruiz killed by cops in caught-on-camera shooting was serial felon https://t.co/ZWf48ivz8k pic.twitter.com/LcGasTTsHV — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

Immediately afterward, Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, who is the frontrunner in the Democratic primary for governor, called the shooting an "execution." Not a single piece of evidence had been reviewed, including footage from nearby cameras and eyewitness video. No, there won't be any body cam footage released, because the Madison city council has repeatedly blocked funding for them, despite the Madison PD Chief asking for body cams as recently as this month.

And that's because the leftists who run Madison, like their darling Francesca Hong, despise the police. And now anti-cop protesters are threatening to kill officers.

Wisconsin anti-cop protesters flash sign threatening to kill police chief at press conference for shooting - as he stands idly by https://t.co/XWwTLjacCy pic.twitter.com/cUf4f2tHqp — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

Here's more:

Protestors hijacked the microphone at a police press conference about the Wisconsin man who was killed by cops — and delivered an angry tirade while the chief of police stood idly by. A megaphone-wielding man started shouting as Madison Police Chief John Patterson spoke to reporters about a criminal investigation into the death of Corey Durrell Ruiz, 38, who was shot dead by a cop after Ruiz knifed the officer during a struggle. A woman held up a sign that read, “Corrupt cops deserve to die too!! F–k you kill Peterson” — possibly referring to the city’s top cop, who had been speaking moments before. “You’re gonna say the same thing you all say every time a black body gets shot down in this city!” the man, who identified himself as Carlos Jackson, shouted before taking over the podium and ranting about corruption, revolution and “Zionists” for several minutes.



The pair were part of a group identifying themselves as “All Power to All People.”

Activists are also demanding the arrest of the officer and a review of the case by a "Civilian Oversight Committee," including disciplinary action.

Madison Protesters make demands of the City of Madison.



1. Arrest the Police Officer involved in the shooting.



2. Hand all evidence of shooting to the “Civilian Oversight Committee”



3. Hand all disciplinary action over too the “Civilian Oversight Committee”



The women… pic.twitter.com/r56NxtNvCD — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Opinions (@jsonlinemkebs) July 24, 2026

The woman who claims to be the President of this committee, Maia Pearson, was arrested in February for being uncooperative with police

Person that claims to be the president of the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Committee, who protestors demand be given total control of fatal police shooting investigation, is named Maia Pearson, who was arrested in February for being uncooperative with police.



You can’t… https://t.co/OdCrdDZtHJ pic.twitter.com/Rn8fBba1Jn — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Opinions (@jsonlinemkebs) July 24, 2026

It demonstrates, once again, that the Left would allow criminals like Ruiz to run free in our cities, terrorizing law-abiding citizens. Ruiz was released from prison in May and did not comply with supervised release, according to the New York Post.

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Why wasn't he behind bars where he belonged? If he was serving the time for his crimes, he would still be alive.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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