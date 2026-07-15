A Trump Voter Might Back a Dem Gov Candidate Over This Issue That Could Blindside Both Parties

We’ve extensively discussed how the Trump coalition is not reliably Republican. They can and will vote for Democrats, just as they did in the 2018 midterms, and a significant part of the base considers themselves economically progressive. These individuals are similar to the old Ross Perot voters, so, to the surprise of the political elite, Republicans need to actively work to retain their votes. Otherwise, they might shift toward interesting alternatives, such as Francesca Hong, who’s running for governor in Wisconsin.

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Hong identifies as a democratic socialist, so why is she gaining support from Trump supporters? This is an issue expected to grow in importance in future elections, and we’re already seeing early signs. It’s subtle, but locally, it’s becoming part of the bigger conversation—specifically, data centers. Hong has made campaigning for a statewide moratorium a key focus. The New York Times published an interesting piece on July 3, discussing Hong’s messaging to those outside her usual voter base. People, she has appeal. It’s not certain she will win the crowded Democratic primary on August 11, but Hong is making every effort to attract support across party lines. She has built bridges with Trump supporters, and love her or hate her, her story resonates with millions: she’s a working American, a chef by trade, her restaurant failed, she sank deep into debt and got sued over it. It’s a life experience not exactly alien to most (via NYT):

#WisconsinGovernor



NYT: Jeff Hanneman, a Republican who voted for President Trump, decided to cast his vote in the governor’s race for Francesca Hong in part because she wants to pause data center construction. https://t.co/tn2SMvXvv1 pic.twitter.com/DrbucyGrKf — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 3, 2026

Jeff Hanneman was infuriated to learn about a proposal this spring to build a 220-acre data center on the site of a shuttered paper mill near his house in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Worried that the project would pollute the tranquil waters of the nearby Wisconsin River, Mr. Hanneman, 43, planted a “No Data Center” sign in his yard. And, although he’s a Republican who voted for President Trump, he decided to support a democratic socialist who has called for a pause in data center construction and is running for governor. “I really don’t think or care about the label,” said Mr. Hanneman, who planted a “Francesca Hong for Governor” yard sign next to the other one. “If she was voted into office, she could do a lot of good things for our state.” […] … she attended Musky Fest, a celebration honoring local fishing tradition in rural Hayward, where revelers crowned the Little Miss Musky Queen. Musky is a nickname for muskellunge, a freshwater fish. Ms. Hong struck up a conversation with Robert Olson, who sported a “Trump 2028” hat, and they found common ground on issues including mental health services and teacher salaries. “I feel like I’m talking to my people!” she exclaimed. When Mr. Olson, 74, made light of transgender people, Ms. Hong stared at the ground and smiled slightly before pivoting to safer topics. After she walked away, Mr. Olson seemed impressed. He swore he would consider voting for her, even after learning about her political leanings. “She’s got her mind on the issues,” he said. “And she never said what party she’s with, which to me isn’t that important.” Ms. Hong also charmed Bob and Pam Boesch, who were selling decorated gourds under a tent — and who agreed with her about the need for affordable housing. Informed later that Ms. Hong was a democratic socialist, Ms. Boesch, 71, struggled to square that with their conversation. “Oh, really? Wow, being as sensible as she is, too,” Ms. Boesch said. She said she would probably vote for Representative Tom Tiffany, the likely Republican nominee. […] Ms. Hong’s best pitch to Republicans might be her opposition to the data centers that are powering the artificial intelligence boom, and that residents fear are gobbling up land, water, electricity and tax breaks while offering little in return. Some have argued that the centers could rejuvenate communities hollowed out by manufacturing declines, and the construction industry has celebrated new job opportunities. But 70 percent of Wisconsin residents, including 55 percent of Republicans, agree that the costs of data centers outweigh the benefits, according to another Marquette Law Poll from February. […] Ms. Hong was the only Democratic candidate at a forum last month to express support for a one-year moratorium on data center construction, a plan she calls “Control-Alt-Delete.” (Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat and another leading contender, has now also called for a pause until regulations are in place, while a third, current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, has advocated more regulation but not a blanket moratorium.) Ms. Hong believes that voters of all stripes are fed up with the economic imbalance that the data center issue raises. “It’s a way to start talking about corporate greed and corporate control,” she said in an interview. “Wisconsin is not for sale to Big Tech.” Many Wisconsinites agree. In Wisconsin Rapids, the plan for the data center appears to be on pause, and activists are working to kill it for good. One of them, Marissa Johnson, 42, an independent voter who hasn’t made up her mind yet on the governor’s race, said the issue was resonating so strongly that she had heard both Democrats and Republicans in town talking about voting for Ms. Hong.

There’s still a way to go, and nothing is final here regarding Hong. If she clinches the nomination, it will be another political earthquake, as socialists are winning key races in New York, Colorado, and potentially Michigan. It’s no longer just a local deep-blue enclave thing; it’s out of the basement now. That’s the Hong question: if Badger voters are willing to overlook the socialist label?

But right now, the underreported issue of data centers is causing local voters from both parties to become upset. If enough people get angry, it could cause many voters to ignore labels and party ties. Heck, one—Hanneman in the NYTimes piece, has already done so.

There are other matters too, attached to data centers, like eminent-domain seizures of homes for these facilities, the impact on the grid, and whether it can handle the stress. Also, the spike in electricity bills for residents in the area could be devastating to fixed-income seniors.

It’s brewing, folks. And I don’t think either party is ready for that conversation.

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