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Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 5:00 PM
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa, File

As Mamdani faces a growing backlash from the families of 9/11 victims, who don't want him at the upcoming memorial services that will mark the 25th anniversary of that Islamic terrorist attack (and he's going to go anyway), but Jews and others are chanting for his removal in a rather large protest on the city's Upper West Side. That protest came after a Jewish man was stabbed coming out of a synagogue. An Asian man was also stabbed in that attack, with the suspect yelling "Allahu Akbar" before injuring the men.

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Several speakers at the rally said others bear responsibility as well, pointing to Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-New York City). Some called for Mamdani to be removed from office and accused him of antisemitism.

Among those speakers was Republican gubernatorial nominee and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“There has been a darkness that has permeated over this city since January 1," Blakeman told the crowd on Amsterdam Ave., near the scene of one of Thursday afternoon's stabbings. "Darkness by the leadership, or the lack of leadership, of Mayor Mamdani, with the acquiescence of Gov. Hochul and so many others that will not condemn the anti-Jew rhetoric coming out of this mayor."

"And now we've seen, first it was the Jews, now it's the Asian Americans," he added.

Seems like it's buyer's remorse, in some respects.

He never should've been elected in the first place.

Here we are, indeed.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANGEL FAMILIES ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

The Upper West Side voted for Mamdani.

Heavily.

It's only six months into his term, too.

They were all warned.

That's exactly what this is. Everyone knew what Mamdani was from the second he rose to fame. New York voters were warned and they did not listen. But now they have a chance to learn from their mistakes and vote Mamdani out of office.

Will they? Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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