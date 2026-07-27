Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple

As Mamdani faces a growing backlash from the families of 9/11 victims, who don't want him at the upcoming memorial services that will mark the 25th anniversary of that Islamic terrorist attack (and he's going to go anyway), but Jews and others are chanting for his removal in a rather large protest on the city's Upper West Side. That protest came after a Jewish man was stabbed coming out of a synagogue. An Asian man was also stabbed in that attack, with the suspect yelling "Allahu Akbar" before injuring the men.

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HAPPENING NOW: “Remove Mamdani” chants shouted on the Upper West Side in NYC pic.twitter.com/WmLLOU4TgU — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) July 26, 2026

Here's more:

Several speakers at the rally said others bear responsibility as well, pointing to Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-New York City). Some called for Mamdani to be removed from office and accused him of antisemitism. Among those speakers was Republican gubernatorial nominee and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “There has been a darkness that has permeated over this city since January 1," Blakeman told the crowd on Amsterdam Ave., near the scene of one of Thursday afternoon's stabbings. "Darkness by the leadership, or the lack of leadership, of Mayor Mamdani, with the acquiescence of Gov. Hochul and so many others that will not condemn the anti-Jew rhetoric coming out of this mayor." "And now we've seen, first it was the Jews, now it's the Asian Americans," he added.

Seems like it's buyer's remorse, in some respects.

🚨 “Remove Mamdani” protests are happening New York City right now pic.twitter.com/PbCdOtQxSn — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 26, 2026

He never should've been elected in the first place.

This is where progressives get it wrong. They make terrible political choices.



And, now, here we are. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 26, 2026

Here we are, indeed.

How many of these people voted for him? — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) July 27, 2026

The Upper West Side voted for Mamdani.

Didn't the West Side vote for Mamdani? pic.twitter.com/6KGR8CDMpE — Jovan Grahovac 🇺🇸 🇷🇸 (@JovanGrahovac01) July 27, 2026

Heavily.

Holy crap.



His own city hates him. This is BRUTALLLLL https://t.co/jSOHancagF — Jack (@jackunheard) July 26, 2026

It's only six months into his term, too.

A day late and a dollar short https://t.co/SdzKiuxxJ1 — Chicago guy (@GuyChicago5151) July 26, 2026

They were all warned.

Buyer’s remorse in all its glory🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/pFtdPwVOcm — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) July 26, 2026

That's exactly what this is. Everyone knew what Mamdani was from the second he rose to fame. New York voters were warned and they did not listen. But now they have a chance to learn from their mistakes and vote Mamdani out of office.

Will they? Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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