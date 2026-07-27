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Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the Truth of the Jewish People'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 2:00 PM
Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the Truth of the Jewish People'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is remaining defiant in the face of threats from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani said he was looking into legal avenues through which he could arrest Netanyahu when the latter comes to New York for the UN General Assembly in September. When he learned that international law, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no authority in New York, Mamdani pivoted to telling his leftist base to protest instead. Many saw that as a tacit call to violence, and shortly after those remarks a Jewish man and an Asian man were stabbed in New York.

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Now Netanyahu is telling Mamdani that he will come to New York to fight for the truth, after Mamdani—like so many on the Left—called Netanyahu a "war criminal" and the orchestrator of a "genocide."

"He's fomenting hate," Netanyahu said. "He's supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers: Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. But he's trying to turn one group against the other and he's foisting hate and fear. I speak to Jewish Americans in New York and they're afraid right now. And I don't think it's accidental that after he made this hate speech against Israel and against me, the next day, a Jew is stabbed coming out of a synagogue with a cry of 'Allahu Akbar!' and you know what that means."

"So I think it's shameful. This thing is very bad for New York; I think it's very bad for peace," he continued, "but in answer to your question, I intend to come and speak the truth, speak for Israel, and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations."

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Related:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL NEW YORK UNITED NATIONS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Yes, it must.

We hope security is tight in NYC.

That sums it up perfectly.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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