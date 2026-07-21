New York Politician Slams the DSA As a White Supremacist Movement

If you're paying attention, you'll notice that a vast majority of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members are lily-white and insanely rich. With that privilege, they've decided their moral and political obligation is to destroy the economic structure and nation that made them spoiled brats.

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This includes a majority-white crowd chanting 'You're next' to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The optics of that are bad enough, but the DSA doesn't seem to care. The destruction of the Democratic Party, and America, is the point.

But one New York politician is calling a spade a spade and he just blasted the DSA as a bunch of white supremacists. That's Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

Black NYC politician slams DSA as white supremacists while growing Dem feud spills onto social media. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/Z2VU3KtOtA pic.twitter.com/yr3HEuglm8 — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2026

Here's more:

A prominent black Big Apple politician compared Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America to white supremacists as a bitter rift between Democrats spilled onto social media. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards breathed new life into a longstanding complaint among minority lawmakers that the largely lily-white DSA ignores race in its crusade to grow its ranks and dismantle capitalism. ... The slap erupted from an debate online after a report in the New York Times that highlighted how the extreme left wing of the Democratic Party focuses on furthering the group’s agenda and largely has blinders on when it comes to black and Latino members and issues important to them in the five boroughs. A DSA state Assemblymember, Phara Souffrant Forrest, attacked the Times reporter and whined that the story omitted that a black member of the group has repped one of the nabes mentioned — seemingly without fully reading the story.

Here is Richards' post:

White supremacy comes in all forms. https://t.co/w4qyN2Lip7 — Donovan Richards Jr. (@DRichardsQNS) July 20, 2026

Make no mistake: this isn't about opposing what the DSA stands for, it's just about making sure the DSA has more diverse commies that want to destroy America.

They still must be stopped, whatever the racial makeup. But the infighting is great, and it's not the first internal battle the DSA has had in its nascent days. The leadership already decided to shut out the rank-and-file from having a say in the 2028 presidential endorsement.

Yup the racists love Mamdani because he lets them be racist.



Socialism is all about telling people what’s best for them. — ⚡ Joey Riz ⚡ (@JoeyRiz) July 21, 2026

This is also true. It's a bunch of rich, white leftists telling minorities what's best for them.

There seems to be a crack in the red green alliance



Even Democrats can’t stand Democrats. https://t.co/OzXEOyMh7i — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) July 21, 2026

No one should be surprised by this.

Black Americans are capitalists. The only hope to prevent Democrats from fully adopting socialism are traditional black Democrats. White democrats can't object to any DSA values. "White guilt" keeps them silent & easily bullied. Socialism as white supremacy is a savvy play! https://t.co/b6zaDf4WF0 — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) July 21, 2026

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This is a fair point.

The New York Post better not come after a black man. He has every right to voice his concerns about DSA. Add me to the list. The black community does not rock with DSA. DSA is the new Nazi. https://t.co/muYQJ0eVYY — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 21, 2026

We don't think the New York Post is coming after Richards, we think they're attacking Mamdani and the DSA. But it's highly enjoyable to watch Democrats rightly label the DSA the new Nazi movement. Given its hatred of Jews and Israel, it's not wrong.

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