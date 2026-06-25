The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is going to have to have a 'come to Jesus' moment, and soon. As the socialists take over the party and uproot entrenched Democrats like Daniel Goldman and Hakeem Jeffries. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) aren't hiding what they plany to do to the Democratic Party.

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To them, the Democrats are just a tool to gain power, and they will treat the Democrats the same way they treat Republicans, if only delayed for a little while.

This is the DSA co-chair. Let me summarize what he says in this video:



We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals. We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful,… pic.twitter.com/zYwsv4J8Bt — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 24, 2026

"Our candidates run as Democrats. We're on the Democratic Party ballot line. We contest the primaries," said Gustavo Gordillo. "And when they're in the legislature, they're part of the Democratic Party caucus."

"But we don't agree with the way the Democratic Party establishment organizes or runs its party apparatus, so we try to build independence by focusing on volunteer-led movement," Gordillo continued, "we think that everyone should be able to be trained and to become someone who can participate in the political process and we don't really think that the Democratic Party campaigns and the establishment are run that way. And we think, you know, you really see that difference in the races we are having tonight."

"And I think in terms of the agenda, there's a problem in the Democratic Party where they're funded by billionaire donors and at the same time they're trying to represent the working class. In our opinion, you have to choose between the billionaire class and the working class. It's just impossible to satisfy all of them," Gordillo said.

Parasites. Just like socialists. — Squirrel! (@mysqrlfeed) June 25, 2026

Very much so. Socialism and communism are parasitic ideologies.

New York and Los Angeles are now no longer Democrat cities. They are Communist cities. https://t.co/6I5hRe6XAh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2026

And with all the crime-ridden neighborhoods, feces-lined streets, and economic downturn, it shows.

This ilk represent nothing but subversive commies in sheep's clothing. And it's a good reminder that when people tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/FbAN3nWADC — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 25, 2026

It's always a good idea to believe people when they tell you who they are.

This is @nycDSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo / @unionGustavo .



Gustavo is yet another person born outside the U.S., who is a transplant to NYC, with an Ivy League degree, who claims he’s a union member (an electrician), and with less than a decade of political experience, is now… https://t.co/bkXoQauaxB pic.twitter.com/mwiNISZ9Wg — SCOOCH.NYC (@david_sivella) June 25, 2026

The similarities are not a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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