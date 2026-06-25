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Tipsheet

The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 10:00 AM
The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

The Democratic Party is going to have to have a 'come to Jesus' moment, and soon. As the socialists take over the party and uproot entrenched Democrats like Daniel Goldman and Hakeem Jeffries. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) aren't hiding what they plany to do to the Democratic Party. 

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To them, the Democrats are just a tool to gain power, and they will treat the Democrats the same way they treat Republicans, if only delayed for a little while.

"Our candidates run as Democrats. We're on the Democratic Party ballot line. We contest the primaries," said Gustavo Gordillo. "And when they're in the legislature, they're part of the Democratic Party caucus."

"But we don't agree with the way the Democratic Party establishment organizes or runs its party apparatus, so we try to build independence by focusing on volunteer-led movement," Gordillo continued, "we think that everyone should be able to be trained and to become someone who can participate in the political process and we don't really think that the Democratic Party campaigns and the establishment are run that way. And we think, you know, you really see that difference in the races we are having tonight."

"And I think in terms of the agenda, there's a problem in the Democratic Party where they're funded by billionaire donors and at the same time they're trying to represent the working class. In our opinion, you have to choose between the billionaire class and the working class. It's just impossible to satisfy all of them," Gordillo said.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES SOCIALISM

Very much so. Socialism and communism are parasitic ideologies.

And with all the crime-ridden neighborhoods, feces-lined streets, and economic downturn, it shows.

It's always a good idea to believe people when they tell you who they are.

The similarities are not a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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