Hasan Piker Declares an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao in Fiery Speech

Hasan Piker is borrowing more than just a wardrobe from Maoism as he continues his crusade against the Democratic Party establishment, and for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

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Dressed in a Zhongshan suit typical of the communist Chinese leader, Mao Zedong, Piker addressed a crowd at the College Democrats of America's 2026 summer convention on Saturday, calling out Democrats who dare to "compromise," support "fascists," fund ICE, fund Israel, and generally align themselves with business interests. "We don't need those Democrats anymore," the progressive streamer declared, as the DSA mounts its own ideological purge of the Democratic party.

Hasan Piker delivers Hitler-style rant in a Mao Zedong suit pic.twitter.com/0RYL3Lx5Vt — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 19, 2026

"No more to Trumpism, but no more to the Democrats who compromise, who conciliate, and who betray us," Piker declared. "No more to the fascist reactionaries, but no more to the Democrats who will collaborate and cooperate with the fascists, who will fund ICE, who will fund Israel, who will help poison the planet, who will stiff workers and help bosses."

"We don't need those Democrats anymore," he said. "In fact, I know we have a message. We are coming. We are en bas, we're unbought, we're unbound, and we will become undeniable."

His speech was met with resounding applause from the college students in attendance.

Hasan Piker dressed as Mao, brainwashing your kids at college.



They’re communists. This was always communism. pic.twitter.com/dgYOLLHNuq — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 19, 2026

Sign of the times:



College Dems host Hasan Piker as surprise speaker at annual conference this weekend.



And J Street, which bills itself as progressive pro-Israel group, says it's proud to co-sponsor the event. https://t.co/t3N2lzMHXt — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 19, 2026

Despite the typical insistence from the average American Democrat or socialist that socialism will not end in dictatorships like Joseph Stalin's Soviet Union or Mao Zedong's Communist China, Democrats and Democratic-aligned groups have continued to associate themselves with the more extreme personalities of their party's progressive wing, Piker chief among them. That continued acceptance casts real doubt on the party's commitment to ensuring tyranny doesn't emerge as an accident of the very systems it continues to platform, and that conservatives have criticized as blatant communism.

Hasan Piker: Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world pic.twitter.com/b1DGAXQgKJ — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 20, 2026

The rise of the DSA has already begun reshaping American elections. Most notably, the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City was quickly followed by the victories of three DSA-backed congressional candidates in New York, each unseating an establishment-backed Democrat in the process.

That trend will only continue, as rank-and-file Democrats continue embracing the more socialist wing of their party, unwilling to draw a line of their own, even as men like Piker have no hesitation drawing one against them.

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