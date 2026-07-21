NBC News Blames Idaho Laws for Death of Trans Teen

We expect misleading headlines from the media. It's what they do, as they're not journalists or reporters but propagandists for the Left. But this story from NBC News may be one of the more despicable ones we've seen.

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The outlet is blaming Idaho laws, as well as women and girls, for the death of a trans-identifying Idaho teen.

One morning, a mother woke up to find her daughter, who was trans, dead. Her life and death provide a glimpse into the tremendous and tragic effect that anti-trans laws and political rhetoric have had on trans people across America. https://t.co/3KsDfU3vKO — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 20, 2026

Here's more:

After May Pollard died on a late-January morning, a detective asked her parents a question: Had anyone wanted to hurt her? “A lot of America,” her mother answered.

Less than an hour earlier, Elyse Thorpe had found her daughter’s body inside their home, called 911 and sobbed as she tried to revive her. May, an avid poet and gamer, had been struggling and increasingly withdrawn. Now, at 16, she was gone. And the detective, from the Boise Police Department, wanted to know what Elyse meant. May’s father answered instead. “There is a huge amount of animosity, every single day, thrown at trans kids,” Joseph Pollard replied, voice rising. “The whole f-----g country. The whole f-----g administration, every single f-----g day.” His raw fury came from the years of pain he and Elyse watched May endure since she came out as a transgender girl. She avoided eating or drinking at school for fear that she would need to go to the bathroom — and she panicked when she had to use the one for boys. She talked of hurting herself if she couldn’t start taking estrogen. She hated how state laws highlighted the only way she was different when she longed to fit in.

Incredible. No one wants to hurt "trans" teens. We want to protect them from the trans activist crowd that pumps them full of irreversible puberty blockers, wrong sex hormones, and procedures that mutilate their bodies and cannot be undone. And women and girls deserve single-sex spaces.

While no parent should bury a child, no one is to blame for Pollard's death other than her parents and medical providers who failed to address the underlying issues that led Thorpe to believe he was trans.

Affirming mental illness is an absolute disaster.. while you continue to gaslight everyone — Occamsrazor (@Occamsrazor393) July 20, 2026

This is more than gaslighting. It's an attack on the majority of Americans who oppose the trans agenda, and rightly so.

“Died” like it was some freak accident of nature and not suicide, which was totally preventable by actually helping their child instead of affirming his delusions and making him more insane. The parents should be arrested for manslaughter. — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) July 20, 2026

The parents demanded the entire world change to accommodate their child, and then blamed everyone and everything for his death.

NBC with a BS article not based on any empirical evidence. The European studies show that assisting young people to transition, or as I say, to pretend they are another sex, increases the likelihood of lifelong mental illness, depression and potential suicide. See Finnish article pic.twitter.com/6ejk8xWGmx — T. Rit (@TRit651158) July 21, 2026

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The medications needed to transition cause not only physical issues, but mental ones as well. The Thorpes' child was also reportedly autistic—and a high percentage of "trans" kids are autistic—and using antidepressants, which can also increase suicidality.

Seriously NBC? Shame on you for this. Exploiting a teen's death to push a political agenda. That's not news. https://t.co/J2Dmmxcm1I — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) July 21, 2026

NBC doesn't do news, even if that word is in their name.

This is shameful anti-women's rights propaganda from activist journalist @JoYurcaba & @NBCOUT, the "LGBTQ+ section of NBC News". https://t.co/WGPyI822nS



May Pollard was a 16yo Idaho boy who was affirmed in his claim to be a girl by his parents, friends, school & society. That… — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) July 19, 2026

"May Pollard was a 16yo Idaho boy who was affirmed in his claim to be a girl by his parents, friends, school & society. That wasn't enough: he tragically committed su*cide because like most kids who identify as trans, he had multiple comorbidities and everyone agreeing that he was a girl couldn't fix them," Gingrich wrote. "Yurcaba blames May's suicide on women & girls who dare to ask for their own locker rooms, bathrooms & sports, and anyone who speaks about the harm of medicalizing children with puberty blockers, hormones & surgery. And as usual among activist media, she labels those concerned parents and the women who ask for their own rights as 'right wing', 'conservative', 'Trump supporters', etc."

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Gingrich continued, "Weaponizing the tragic death of a young person to destroy women's rights and to continue sterilizing and mutilating kids - 40% of whom are autistic, and most who would desist and simply identify as gay adults if left alone - is loathsome. Activist journalism is causing irreparable harm to our society, our kids and to the rights of women and girls."

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