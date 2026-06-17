FTC and States Sue Group That Pushed Deceptive Transgender Care Claims on Kids

Physicians have been spewing false, deceptive claims about transgender care to sell pediatric transition services to parents, using the false information provided by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with four other states, is suing.

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🚨BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the FTC are suing the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, accusing the organization of deceptively marketing gender change procedures to minors without disclosing permanent health risks.



"Any group that… pic.twitter.com/5k4Bqo2gGy — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) June 17, 2026

Since President Trump was sworn in, the @FTC has been aggressively protecting children and the rights of parents across every part of the economy. Today, the FTC took another huge step in defense of children and parents. We have filed an enforcement action against the World… — Andrew Ferguson (@AFergusonFTC) June 17, 2026

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson reiterated the vitality of trust in the healthcare industry, saying:

Children, but especially their parents, must have complete and truthful information when making decisions to purchase medical services. For decades, the FTC has taken action against entities that make deceptive and unsubstantiated health-related claims. The complaint filed today reflects that same long-standing mandate: when an entity makes a claim about a medical treatment, the claim must be truthful, evidence-based and not misleading.

Texas Attorney General and Senate Candidate Ken Paxton (R) said the promotion of "irreversible, life-altering ‘transitioning’ procedures" to kids as safe and necessary is illegal, and all involved will "face the full force of the law." The attorneys general of participating states echoed this sentiment in their own respective statements.

Allegations include claims that WPATH failed to disclose age limitations for sex changes in its official recommendations document, with no medical explanation or motive. Side effects of pediatric transition procedures and hormones, such as "mood disturbances, vocal pain and limitations, pelvic pain, clitoral discomfort, vaginal pain, inability to orgasm, incontinence and erectile pain, " as the report details, were also allegedly omitted from all WPATH guidelines and consultations. Clinicians advertised their services as "life-saving," reportedly asking parents "whether they'd rather have a live daughter or dead son," and labeling nearly every pediatric procedure as medically necessary.

The lawsuit comes right after a transgender study featured widely in the media and used to write laws and medical guidelines was debunked. The study, published by Nature Human Behavior, found that suicide attempts increase by as much as 72 percent as a result of "anti-trans" policies. A scientific re-examination found the study lacked clinical research methods and was conducted with an incredibly small, non-representative sample group at a time when said policies were not in place.

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As the FTC chair said, physicians and the organizations informing and guiding them have an undeniable duty to act and advise with honesty and transparency. When they fail, they must be prosecuted and held responsible. These clinical and ideological falsehoods continue to permeate society, and it is incumbent upon elected officials to put an end to them. This lawsuit is a start.

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