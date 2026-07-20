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Tipsheet

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 2:05 PM
Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Earlier today, a man was arrested for allegedly setting off an incendiary device outside a New York City federal building, one that houses not only the FBI's New York field offices, but ICE offices and immigration courts. 

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Here's more video of the suspect, allegedly pouring a flammable liquid and igniting it outside the building.

After months of spouting inflammatory rhetoric against ICE and the federal government, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a statement on the attack.

"Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city — and hold accountable any who threaten that," he wrote on X.

Now we're learning that the suspect had 'anti-ICE stuff' on him, and Tom Homan went off on Democrats for inciting violence against ICE and federal immigration agents.

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ICE NEW YORK TOM HOMAN

"Why does he think ICE is bad? Why does he want to attack ICE? Again, because the last year, year and a half, all he's heard from ... Democratic members of Congress and sanctuary city mayors and governors is that ICE is not a real law enforcement agency, ICE is separating families, arresting people in churches and hospitals which none of thatis true. So I'm sure he's been educated by the wrong people and that's why he chose to take actions," Homan said.

"Because every time they talk about this hateful rhetoric," Homan continued, "there's that small percentage on the far Left who will take some sort of ridiculous action because they feel emboldened because members of Congress are agreeing with him that ICE needs to go away."

Homan also had a message for Mamdani himself.

"First of all, I appreciate the comments from Mamdani and Jeffries but, too little, too late," Homan said. "They spent a year attacking ICE, comparing ICE ... let's abolish ICE because they're fascists. ICE are Nazis, ICE are racists, ICE is the secret police, ICE isn't a real law enforcement agency."

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"I see the signs at every protest, 'Resist.' So, look, they have educated people that they can resist ICE and the hateful rhetoric continues," he added. "We've had some tragedies recently because people didn't want to comply with ICE. This is yet another example today, what happened in front of the federal building, is another example of attacking ICE and I'm sure if you ask that person why he did it, he's going to repeat the talking points I just said that you hear from Democratic members of Congress, the Democratic mayors and governors who simply want ICE to go away."

Homan also vowed zero tolerance for this crime.

"We've got a strong leader in the Attorney General's Office, we've got a strong leader in the FBI," Homan said. "President Trump has said a thousand times we will not stand by and let anybody violate the laws. Especially when it comes to domestic terror acts like this or attacks against ICE officers. Attacks against ICE officers are up over 1,400 percent. Zero tolerance. President Trump told me this himself: zero tolerance. You attack ICE, you'll be held to the highest standards of the law.

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Homan also got angry with the press.

"Guys, ICE agents are moms and dads, too. They don't hang their heart on a hook every day to do this job. And it's not just an attack on the ICE agents, it's an attack on their spouses and children and no one knows that better than me. I can't even go get a quart of milk at a grocery store without a security detail. Why? Because I'm enforcing the laws of this country. It's pathetic and disgusting," Homan said before walking off.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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