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Tipsheet

Democrats Will Never Stop Trying to Abolish ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 2:00 PM
Democrats Will Never Stop Trying to Abolish ICE
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Yesterday, Rep. Ro Khanna once again called for the abolition of ICE, saying the agency enforcing the duly enacted immigration laws passed by Congress was a violation of human rights. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the same thing in response to an ICE-involved shooting in Houston, where an illegal alien who was in the country for more than three decades was killed after he tried to run over law enforcement with his vehicle. 

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Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky also called for the abolition of ICE this week, claiming he saw deplorable conditions at an ICE detention facility in his state.

"I just left an ICE detention facility in Kentucky," McGarvey said, "where my team and I conducted an oversight visit. I personally met with some people from Louisville to listen to their stories, and what I heard, it's outrageous and it's heartbreaking."

"I met with a guy and he told me he came into the country legally," he continued. "He has not been charged with or convicted of a crime but there he is, sitting in a Kentucky jail. ICE will tell you this is just some administrative proceeding. Tell this to a guy who's been sitting in a jail for nine months, who's missed birthdays, who's missed holidays, who gets tears in his eyes every time he talks about his six-year-old daughter because he doesn't know when or how he's going to get to see her again."

"It is crazy. But this is what happens when the Trump administration sets quotas. Just this past week they set another quota of 2,000 people per day," McGarvey said. "ICE has rounded up 60,000 people they have in custody. 70 percent of them do not have a criminal charge against them. When you are rounding up people, when you are ripping up families, and tearing apart communities, and you are going after people who have done nothing wrong, how is that making us safer?"

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KENTUCKY

Gretchen Whitmer just pardoned a convicted murderer, and Tim Walz pardoned a pedophile to protect them from deportation. Far too many Americans have been killed by illegal aliens, either through drugs, street crime, drunk driving, or CDL trucking accidents. They are all criminals due to the fact they came into this country illegally.

No one believed McGarvey's sob story, by the way.

McGarvey is on the illegal alien's side.

Yes. They side with illegals over Americans.

They want the votes.

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It's bizarre but explicable. Democrats hate America and love power. Illegal aliens help them destroy America and gain power.

Amen. Vote them all out.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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