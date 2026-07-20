Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested

As Amy mentioned earlier this morning, a leftist clown threw an incendiary device outside a federal building in New York City. A video of the suspect's arrest has been posted, taken from an eyewitness in an adjacent building. Police say he was armed with other weapons upon his apprehension.

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The arson suspect, wearing baggy clothing during the incident, was quickly taken into custody by police. The Federal Plaza houses multiple federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No one was seriously injured or killed in the attack (via ABC 7 NY):

#BREAKING: New footage shows anti-ICE activist set fire outside immigration court in NYC. pic.twitter.com/5QncPG0KMD — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 20, 2026

Police say a man armed with a collection of weapons started a fire outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning. Officials said two people had minor injuries and the incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. Video showed him pouring some kind of flammable liquid outside the building and then setting it on fire. The flames quickly spread but they were put out before they reached the building where immigrants are processed and FBI and ICE officers are located. Police say the person is believed to be a protester with a history of anti-ICE activity.

And Amy will have more on Border Czar Tom Homan commenting on this act of domestic terrorism later.

BREAKING: Suspect apprehended after incendiary device deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, FBI reports pic.twitter.com/7sZxyan0XV — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2026

Terrorist tries to blow up ICE HQ in NYC



NBC: pic.twitter.com/AJONlf7eK9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2026

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