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Tipsheet

Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 10:21 AM
Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

A suspect is in custody after an 'incendiary device' was deployed outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the building that houses the FBI's New York field offices, along with other federal offices, including ICE offices and federal immigration courts. Shots were also reportedly fired, which prompted an evacuation and large law enforcement response.

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There was a scare outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan Monday morning when someone released what appeared to be a smoke grenade outside the building.

Police say the person is believed to be a protester with a history of anti-ICE activity.

Officers quickly secured the area and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities said the "makeshift incendiary device" was made up of fireworks and a flammable liquid.

The building went into a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

One person was treated for a minor injury sustained during the arrest but declined further attention.

The FBI released a statement: "This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

Video from the scene shows smoke and law enforcement officers working to secure the location.

According to Bill Melugin, the FBI released a statement to Fox News. That statement read, "This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

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Another video showed a large fire on the sidewalk outside the building.

Fox News also had a picture of the possible suspect, a male.

This is a developing story, and we will update when more information becomes available.

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