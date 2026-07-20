Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building

A suspect is in custody after an 'incendiary device' was deployed outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the building that houses the FBI's New York field offices, along with other federal offices, including ICE offices and federal immigration courts. Shots were also reportedly fired, which prompted an evacuation and large law enforcement response.

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'Makeshift incendiary device' emits smoke outside 26 Federal Plaza; 1 in custody https://t.co/BL0wTY3qyP pic.twitter.com/75s8yiPDnJ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 20, 2026

Here's more:

There was a scare outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan Monday morning when someone released what appeared to be a smoke grenade outside the building. Police say the person is believed to be a protester with a history of anti-ICE activity. Officers quickly secured the area and the suspect was taken into custody. Authorities said the "makeshift incendiary device" was made up of fireworks and a flammable liquid. The building went into a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution. One person was treated for a minor injury sustained during the arrest but declined further attention. The FBI released a statement: "This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

Video from the scene shows smoke and law enforcement officers working to secure the location.

DHS police swiftly arrest the suspect who lit an incendiary device outside the NYC federal building.



Crazy scene as the device goes off and they take him down. pic.twitter.com/WonqwSqJEd — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 20, 2026

According to Bill Melugin, the FBI released a statement to Fox News. That statement read, "This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual has been taken into custody and the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident."

BREAKING: Suspect apprehended after incendiary device deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, FBI reports — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2026

Another video showed a large fire on the sidewalk outside the building.

New angle shows fire after incendiary device was lit outside 26 Federal Plaza pic.twitter.com/1kVTbpWYTt — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) July 20, 2026

🚨 NOW: Horrifying footage shows an incendiary device EXPLODING in front of the federal building in NYC as law enforcement apprehend the suspect, Joint Terrorism Task Force now investigating



A FIRE erupted in front of the federal plaza, then a small explosion



This POS felt… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 20, 2026

Fox News also had a picture of the possible suspect, a male.

BREAKING: Suspect apprehended after incendiary device deployed outside 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, FBI reports pic.twitter.com/7sZxyan0XV — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2026

This is a developing story, and we will update when more information becomes available.

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