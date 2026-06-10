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Tipsheet

ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2026 6:00 AM
ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Just because it’s an election year doesn’t mean the deportations stop. This is a cornerstone Trump administration action item: if you’re here illegally, you’re going. The top priorities are the bad hombres with rap sheets spanning the continental United States, and then it’s everyone else who arrived here illegally. The next big surge will be in New York City. Border czar Tom Homan said an army of ICE agents will be deployed soon (via Washington Examiner):

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The administration’s chief immigration official stated on Monday that the forthcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge will focus on the city’s five boroughs: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island — as opposed to upstate New York or Long Island’s Nassau or Suffolk counties.

“I made [Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)] a promise. ‘You’re going to see more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City and it’s coming,'” Homan said on Fox News’ Fox and Friends Monday morning. “I’m keeping my promise. We’re going to send more ICE agents to New York because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.”

The plans are being kept close to the chest, according to four current and former senior administration officials who spoke with the Washington Examiner on Monday.

One change may be the exclusion of the Department of Homeland Security’s agency, Customs and Border Protection, from the NYC operation. Two officials said CBP had no plans to deploy Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, or Office of Field Operations personnel to assist ICE, which would be a break from how both agencies worked side by side during the bicoastal crusade the DHS waged under former Secretary Kristi Noem.

Oh, you can already hear the screaming. 

Homan did a brief gaggle with the press corps yesterday:

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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