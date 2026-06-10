ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon

Just because it’s an election year doesn’t mean the deportations stop. This is a cornerstone Trump administration action item: if you’re here illegally, you’re going. The top priorities are the bad hombres with rap sheets spanning the continental United States, and then it’s everyone else who arrived here illegally. The next big surge will be in New York City. Border czar Tom Homan said an army of ICE agents will be deployed soon (via Washington Examiner):

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The administration’s chief immigration official stated on Monday that the forthcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge will focus on the city’s five boroughs: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island — as opposed to upstate New York or Long Island’s Nassau or Suffolk counties. “I made [Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY)] a promise. ‘You’re going to see more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City and it’s coming,'” Homan said on Fox News’ Fox and Friends Monday morning. “I’m keeping my promise. We’re going to send more ICE agents to New York because you took away the efficiencies of safe arrests in county jails.” The plans are being kept close to the chest, according to four current and former senior administration officials who spoke with the Washington Examiner on Monday. One change may be the exclusion of the Department of Homeland Security’s agency, Customs and Border Protection, from the NYC operation. Two officials said CBP had no plans to deploy Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, or Office of Field Operations personnel to assist ICE, which would be a break from how both agencies worked side by side during the bicoastal crusade the DHS waged under former Secretary Kristi Noem.

Oh, you can already hear the screaming.

Homan did a brief gaggle with the press corps yesterday:

Border Czar Tom Homan on immigration funding and ICE increase in New York.



🎥: @cspan pic.twitter.com/hVcbMkJHmp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2026

Tom Homan saying ICE is sending an important message to the rest of the world:



"Secure borders save lives. And one of the reasons we have one of the most secure borders is because of what ICE is doing.



They're sending a message across the world: THERE'S NO FREE RIDE HERE… pic.twitter.com/DNgeF8Jp8P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

Tom Homan PUSHES BACK on allegations of poor conditions at the Newark ICE detention facility:



"The governor was just there. Did she have anything bad to say about conditions? No, she just said she should have access to detainees. Did she say it looked dirty? It was unkept? No,… pic.twitter.com/36crNSw44c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

'WALLS SAVE LIVES': Tom Homan talks about what still needs to be done to finish securing the border and prevent more tragedy.



🎥: @cameron_arcand pic.twitter.com/nYluIran34 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

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