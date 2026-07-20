You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie
You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie
VIP
Saquon Barkley Had an Unsettling Event at His Home Over the Weekend
Saquon Barkley Had an Unsettling Event at His Home Over the Weekend
Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE
Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News...
The Latest Slate of Polls Is Brutal for Dems
The Latest Slate of Polls Is Brutal for Dems
Mark Warner Got Busted Telling a Massive Lie About Voter ID in His State
Mark Warner Got Busted Telling a Massive Lie About Voter ID in His...
Was This Discussion About What Caused Lindsey Graham's Death Necessary?
Was This Discussion About What Caused Lindsey Graham's Death Necessary?
YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a Minute
YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a...
Obama-Appointed Activist Judge Dismisses Title IX Lawsuit Against Illinois School District
Obama-Appointed Activist Judge Dismisses Title IX Lawsuit Against Illinois School District
Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice
Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign
The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race
The RNC Just Trolled Maine Democrats for Their Disastrous Senate Race
Hasan Piker Declares an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao in Fiery Speech
Hasan Piker Declares an Ideological Purge of the Democratic Party—Dressed Like Mao in...
Just Pick a Time Already!
Just Pick a Time Already!
The Unconstitutionality of the Democratic Socialists of America
The Unconstitutionality of the Democratic Socialists of America
Tipsheet

Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in a 'Shambles'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 9:00 AM
Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in a 'Shambles'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has done a fantastic job of articulating some of the biggest geopolitical issues impacting America today, including communism and left-wing violence. He also recently explained why Iran is such a mess.

Advertisement

"I mean, Iran's economy is in a shambles," Rubio said. "300 percent inflation, particularly on life-sustaining goods. They have dwindling revenues to meet even their own payroll, they have food shortages, they have a drought which we didn't cause, and they have a gasoline shortage, a fuel shortage."

"All of these problems existed before all this began; they've just gotten worse. They will continue to get worse. And one of the reasons why Iran is in a shambles. This is a rich country. Iran is a rich country," he continued. "One of the reasons why Iran is in a shambles is because every penny that this regime ever gets—be it through sanctions relief or through the oil they're able to get out—they invest it in Hezbollah. They invest in Hamas. They spend billions of dollars supporting militias in Iraq, Hezbollah, and Hamas."

"They should be spending billions of dollars supporting the people of Iran. They should be spending billions of dollars building their country. But instead, they use it to sponsor terrorism. So I think there's a growing awareness of that inside of Iran, and I think there's even a growing awareness among some of the people in their government. In fact, we have heard that from some of the people in their government," Rubio said.

Recommended

Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS IRAN MARCO RUBIO TERRORISM

He does understand it.

The mullahs, ayatollahs, and leaders have made it clear: they want to destroy the 'Great Satan' America and the 'Little Satan' Israel, and usher in the Islamic apocalypse. Nuclear weapons are the way to do all of that.

Yes. The regime needs to crack and be broken.

The U.S. has carried out strikes against Iran for more than a week, following the dissolution of the Memorandum of Understanding and Iranian attacks in Jordan that killed two service members.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE Matt Vespa
You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
The Latest Slate of Polls Is Brutal for Dems Matt Vespa
It Doesn't Look Like Things Are Going Well for the James Talarico Campaign Amy Curtis
YouTuber Eviscerates a Socialist's Talking Point on the Economy in Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
Mark Warner Got Busted Telling a Massive Lie About Voter ID in His State Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Tom Homan Expertly Slap Down This Silly Question From a CBS News Host About ICE Matt Vespa
Advertisement