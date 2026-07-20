Secretary of State Rubio Gave the Best Explanation for Why Iran Is in a 'Shambles'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has done a fantastic job of articulating some of the biggest geopolitical issues impacting America today, including communism and left-wing violence. He also recently explained why Iran is such a mess.

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.@SecRubio: "Iran is a rich country. One of the reason why Iran is in shambles is because every penny that this regime ever gets — be it through sanctions relief or through the oil they're able to get out — they invest it in Hezbollah. They invest it in Hamas... They should be… pic.twitter.com/E3OrpuBAHa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2026

"I mean, Iran's economy is in a shambles," Rubio said. "300 percent inflation, particularly on life-sustaining goods. They have dwindling revenues to meet even their own payroll, they have food shortages, they have a drought which we didn't cause, and they have a gasoline shortage, a fuel shortage."

"All of these problems existed before all this began; they've just gotten worse. They will continue to get worse. And one of the reasons why Iran is in a shambles. This is a rich country. Iran is a rich country," he continued. "One of the reasons why Iran is in a shambles is because every penny that this regime ever gets—be it through sanctions relief or through the oil they're able to get out—they invest it in Hezbollah. They invest in Hamas. They spend billions of dollars supporting militias in Iraq, Hezbollah, and Hamas."

"They should be spending billions of dollars supporting the people of Iran. They should be spending billions of dollars building their country. But instead, they use it to sponsor terrorism. So I think there's a growing awareness of that inside of Iran, and I think there's even a growing awareness among some of the people in their government. In fact, we have heard that from some of the people in their government," Rubio said.

We Iranians have been saying the same thing for years. Rubio understands the regime better than almost anybody else in the US and I'm grateful that he is speaking the truth. — Vatras of Khorinis -- واتراس خورینیسی (@DasEndloseLeid) July 20, 2026

He does understand it.

Exactly the MAJOR issue. For decades they have prioritized their nuclear program which requires huge amounts of water instead of channeling that into productive infrastructure! Therefore you HAVE to question their MOTIVES! https://t.co/8ENyWlJMip — A-Man 🥽 (@SpinnerCapital) July 20, 2026

The mullahs, ayatollahs, and leaders have made it clear: they want to destroy the 'Great Satan' America and the 'Little Satan' Israel, and usher in the Islamic apocalypse. Nuclear weapons are the way to do all of that.

Cracks in the Iran regime. https://t.co/G34FQCx9zi — J (@JayTC53) July 20, 2026

Yes. The regime needs to crack and be broken.

The U.S. has carried out strikes against Iran for more than a week, following the dissolution of the Memorandum of Understanding and Iranian attacks in Jordan that killed two service members.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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