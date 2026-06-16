Trump's Iran Deal – Peace in Our Time or a Dangerous Illusion?

The flurry of claims, denials, counterclaims, and diplomatic theatre surrounding the emerging U.S.-Iran agreement has left many observers struggling to separate fact from political spin. One reality, however, appears increasingly clear: Washington and Tehran stand closer to a major agreement than at any point since the outbreak of the recent Middle East conflict. Whether that agreement delivers lasting security or merely postpones a deeper crisis remains the central question.

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Vice President JD Vance insists that Iran will receive no immediate financial reward for signing a memorandum of understanding. President Donald Trump has reinforced that message, declaring that any economic benefits will come only after Tehran fulfills specific obligations. Senior administration officials claim those obligations include dismantling Iran's nuclear program, destroying enriched uranium stockpiles, ending support for terrorist proxies, and guaranteeing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

If these conditions are genuinely enforced, the proposed agreement would differ substantially from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015. That deal sought to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions through limits on enrichment, inspections, and phased sanctions relief. Critics argued that it left much of Iran's nuclear infrastructure intact while providing billions of dollars in sanctions relief that strengthened the regime financially.

Trump's emerging framework appears far more ambitious. Rather than restricting nuclear activity, it reportedly seeks the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program. Rather than providing upfront sanctions relief, economic rewards would arrive in stages linked to compliance. Rather than focusing exclusively on nuclear issues, the agreement reportedly extends to regional security, maritime access, and support for armed proxies. Such objectives sound attractive on paper. Their practical implementation presents a far greater challenge.

For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic has demonstrated remarkable skill in exploiting diplomatic ambiguity. Successive administrations in Washington have struggled to verify Tehran's intentions, while Iran's leaders have frequently portrayed concessions differently to domestic and international audiences. The latest exchanges between Trump and Iranian officials fit that familiar pattern. Washington describes an agreement nearing completion. Tehran offers a different interpretation. Each side seeks political advantage before the ink reaches the page. Even assuming a final agreement emerges, serious questions remain over enforcement. Dismantling a nuclear program involves more than removing centrifuges and exporting uranium. Verification requires intrusive inspections, unrestricted access, and long-term monitoring. Any gaps create opportunities for concealment and eventual reconstitution.

The Strait of Hormuz presents another area where rhetoric may collide with reality. Around a fifth of global oil supplies pass through this narrow waterway. Its strategic significance has allowed Iran to exert influence far beyond its economic strength. Iranian naval forces, the Revolutionary Guards, and affiliated networks have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to disrupt shipping through harassment, seizures, mines, and threats. An agreement may temporarily reduce tensions. Yet few shipping companies, insurers, or energy traders will regard the Strait as permanently secure while the current regime remains in power. Confidence grows from consistent behavior over many years. Investors remember tanker attacks, vessel seizures, and missile threats. Those memories will endure long after diplomats celebrate a signing ceremony.

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The financial dimension of the proposed agreement may prove even more controversial. Administration officials argue that Iran's frozen assets and sanctions relief will be released gradually and only after verified compliance. Such safeguards may limit immediate risks. Yet money remains fungible. Every dollar entering the Iranian economy frees resources elsewhere within the state's financial structure. Supporters of engagement argue that economic relief strengthens moderates and improves living standards for ordinary Iranians. Critics point to history. Following previous sanctions relief measures, substantial resources flowed into institutions controlled by the Revolutionary Guards and other regime-linked entities. Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Shiite militias across Iraq all benefited, directly or indirectly, from Tehran's regional strategy. The challenge for Washington lies in creating mechanisms capable of ensuring that future financial benefits support economic recovery rather than military expansion. That objective sounds admirable. Achieving it within the opaque structure of the Iranian state appears considerably harder.

Then there is Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent decades warning about the dangers posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions. Throughout his political career, he has viewed Tehran's leadership as an existential threat to Israel's survival. Any agreement allowing Iran to preserve enrichment capabilities or maintain pathways toward future weaponization would encounter fierce opposition from Jerusalem. A deal involving complete dismantlement, rigorous inspections, and severe penalties for violations would place Netanyahu in a more complex position. Public criticism would become harder if the agreement genuinely achieved objectives long sought by Israel. Even so, deep skepticism would remain. Israeli security planners tend to evaluate Iranian intentions through the lens of experience rather than promises. Netanyahu may therefore accept a temporary arrangement while continuing to reserve Israel's freedom of action. Few Israeli leaders would entrust their nation's security entirely to international inspectors, American guarantees, or diplomatic assurances.

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The broader lesson is that peace agreements succeed when they reflect enduring realities rather than hopeful assumptions. Iran's clerical leadership seeks regime survival above all else. The United States seeks regional stability, secure energy supplies, and protection for allies. Israel seeks security. The Gulf states seek predictability. Those interests overlap in some areas and collide in others. Trump may indeed secure an agreement that exceeds anything achieved under Obama. If reports from Washington prove accurate, its scope and ambitions would certainly surpass the JCPOA. Yet documents alone cannot transform political realities.

The true test will arrive months and years after the signing ceremony. Will centrifuges remain dismantled? Will proxy groups lose funding? Will the Strait of Hormuz remain open? Will inspectors gain unrestricted access? Will Tehran abandon confrontation in favor of coexistence? Until those questions receive convincing answers, optimism should remain tempered by caution. History offers many examples of celebrated agreements that delayed conflict rather than resolving it. The world can hope this deal proves different. Hope, however, has rarely been an effective substitute for vigilance.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament representing Scotland (1999-2014), president of the Parliament's Delegation for Relations with Iraq (2009-14), and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup (2004-14). He is an author and international lecturer on the Middle East.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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