The UCSF Chancellor Just Admitted Its Transgender Clinic Harms Children

The University of California San Francisco (U.C.S.F.) Chancellor, Dr. Sam Hawgood, was on Capitol Hill yesterday to face questioning about DEI programs in American institutions. It did not go well for Hawgood, who was forced to admit he thinks 'trans men' have babies,

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But what's even more damning is that Hawgood admitted to the Oversight Committee that the UCSF transgender clinic provides puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones to children. In short, the UCSF transgender clinic is mutilating children.

UCSF Chancellor Dr. Sam Hawgood: "We have transgender programs for both pediatrics and adults."



ONDER: “Your transgender clinic does continue to give puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones to children?”



HAWGOOD: “Correct.” pic.twitter.com/rjRDPjyQuf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"We have transgender programs for both pediatrics and adults," Hawgood said. "We do not do surgery under the age of 18, and we abide by federal and state law, as well as the recommendations of 35 professional associations in North America."

"Well, then you're ignoring the HHS, you're ignoring the UK, you're ignoring Finland, ignoring Sweden, ignoring ... " said Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri.

"It's not a program that I am an expert it," Hawgood interrupted, "but those clinicians that focus on this area are continuously evaluating international literature in this field."

"But you are involving medical students?" Onder asked. "Your transgender clinic does continue to give puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones to children?"

"Correct," Hawgood replied.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Medical Association (AMA) both reversed their positions on so-called 'gender-affirming' care for minors in the last year. Did the UCSF transgender clinic miss that?

Risks of cancer, bone deterioration (osteoporosis), and other complications.

There should be NO puberty blockers prescribed either…please let him explain the irreversible adverse effects with ongoing adminstration of puberty blockers…how disgusting…this is a medical school?? America needs to deal with realism not delusions! — C LazoMiller (@medlegalrn) July 14, 2026

As disturbing as it is to talk about, it stunts growth, destroys fertility, and harms young people. Boys given puberty blockers will have micropenises, they will not be able to orgasm, and will face other issues. Girls will be infertile, face throat/neck pain from expanding vocal cords, and—like boys—are at risk for cancer, osteoporosis, and psychiatric issues, too.

It's monstrous.

We can’t get the new BYU medical school soon enough. https://t.co/gVDHg4cb5T — Greg Brown (@the_Greglodon) July 15, 2026

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And it's not just the damage they're doing to children, which is inexcusable, but they're bringing up a generation of doctors who don't believe in or understand gender.

Men having a heart attack present with different symptoms than women. This will lead to misdiagnoses and deaths. But the Left doesn't care about that, just so long as you die for the right diversity causes.

U.S. colleges and universities are controlled by Radical Leftists. https://t.co/whbgLfsiiP — Chief Cochise (@JohnZajac18) July 15, 2026

Yes. And when conservatives walked away from education, the arts, and other sectors, they let the Left take over and capture these institutions.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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