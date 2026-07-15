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Tipsheet

Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 10:30 AM
Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous
AP Photo/Phil Sears

There was a hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday, where the Oversight Committee addressed the issue of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) in American institutions, including healthcare. Rep. Brandon Gill slammed the 'disgusting' ideology, pointing out the inherent racism of DEI.

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"Civil rights leader of the 1950s and 60s fought tirelessly in the pursuit ... to ensure that America would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. DEI has become a euphemism for Marxist ideology, which seeks to undo those very efforts," Gill said.

Rep. Randy Fine showed just how ridiculous this ideology is, when he asked a witness about who can get pregnant.

"Dr. Hawgood, under questioning from Ms. Miller, you said 'the vast majority of pregnancies are in women.' Who has the other pregnancies?" Fine asked.

"It's possible for transgender people," Hawgood replied.

"So wait," Fine said, "so transgender people? I thought a transgender woman was a woman, so you said the vast majority of pregnancies are in women, so who are the other pregnancies?"

"They don't recognize themselves as a woman," Hawgood said.

"What?" Fine asked.

"You heard what I said," Hawgood replied. "They don't recognize transgender."

"So there are people who are pregnant who are ... use your made-up language. Who are the other people who are pregnant in your kooky worldview?" Fine asked. "You said the vast majority of pregnancies are in women. Who are the other pregnancies in?"

"Transgender person," Hawgood replied again. 

"A transgender person?" Fine said. "The answer I could presume in your kooky language would be a transgender man. I don't know why you won't just admit that. A transgender woman would be a man who's pretending to be a woman. So why won't you even say the truth in your own screwed-up view of the world that the other pregnancies are transgender men? Why won't you just say that?"

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HEALTHCARE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

"I'm happy to say that," Hawgood said, despite not saying it at all during this questioning. 

"Okay, so say it," Fine told him.

"Transgender men," Hawgood replied.

"Transgender men get pregnant," Fine reiterated. "That is your view. Okay. That's insane."

Yes, it is. 'Transgender men' are women. Only women get pregnant.

Fact check: true.

Or just call them men and women. That's what they are, and no amount of hormones, surgery, clothing, or makeup changes that.

It would be funny if it weren't doing untold damage to healthcare, women's rights, and children.

All of this.

But it wasn't just the exchange with Fine that was embarrassing for Hawgood. He also refused to answer if a non-biological woman ever had a baby.

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"Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?" asked Rep. Miller.

"A transgender person can," Hawgood replies. 

"That's not a biological woman," Miller said. "Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?"

Harwood couldn't answer.

The Left played the long game and knew that putting people like Hawgood in charge of the University of San Francisco would help them pass this mind rot onto countless generations of future doctors, lawyers, nurses, and educators. It was the goal all along, and it must be weeded out, root and branch.

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