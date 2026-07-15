Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous

There was a hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday, where the Oversight Committee addressed the issue of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) in American institutions, including healthcare. Rep. Brandon Gill slammed the 'disgusting' ideology, pointing out the inherent racism of DEI.

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"Civil rights leader of the 1950s and 60s fought tirelessly in the pursuit ... to ensure that America would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. DEI has become a euphemism for Marxist ideology, which seeks to undo those very efforts," Gill said.

Rep. Randy Fine showed just how ridiculous this ideology is, when he asked a witness about who can get pregnant.

Today in Congress I asked a simple question: Who else gets pregnant besides women?



The witness said “transgender men.”



I told him that’s insane — because it is.



Men CANNOT and will NEVER be able to get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/DNbYrAPflz — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 14, 2026

"Dr. Hawgood, under questioning from Ms. Miller, you said 'the vast majority of pregnancies are in women.' Who has the other pregnancies?" Fine asked.

"It's possible for transgender people," Hawgood replied.

"So wait," Fine said, "so transgender people? I thought a transgender woman was a woman, so you said the vast majority of pregnancies are in women, so who are the other pregnancies?"

"They don't recognize themselves as a woman," Hawgood said.

"What?" Fine asked.

"You heard what I said," Hawgood replied. "They don't recognize transgender."

"So there are people who are pregnant who are ... use your made-up language. Who are the other people who are pregnant in your kooky worldview?" Fine asked. "You said the vast majority of pregnancies are in women. Who are the other pregnancies in?"

"Transgender person," Hawgood replied again.

"A transgender person?" Fine said. "The answer I could presume in your kooky language would be a transgender man. I don't know why you won't just admit that. A transgender woman would be a man who's pretending to be a woman. So why won't you even say the truth in your own screwed-up view of the world that the other pregnancies are transgender men? Why won't you just say that?"

"I'm happy to say that," Hawgood said, despite not saying it at all during this questioning.

"Okay, so say it," Fine told him.

"Transgender men," Hawgood replied.

"Transgender men get pregnant," Fine reiterated. "That is your view. Okay. That's insane."

Yes, it is. 'Transgender men' are women. Only women get pregnant.

Fact check: true.

A transgender man is a chemically altered female.



A transgender woman is a chemically altered male.



Let's refer to them as chemically altered and stop trying to sugar coat and glorify mental illness. — chrissomebody (@chrissomebody) July 14, 2026

Or just call them men and women. That's what they are, and no amount of hormones, surgery, clothing, or makeup changes that.

Good grief. The absolute ABSURDITY of this conversation. Bless you for not howling with laughter @RepFine. https://t.co/xEh4ZTj9DF — Deborah Corso (@ViadelCorso2266) July 14, 2026

It would be funny if it weren't doing untold damage to healthcare, women's rights, and children.

These people are insane. Start putting them into mental institutions. If they are so brainwashed and influenced by these type of things, they should not be in charge of anything. They lack courage and, definitely, lack common sense. https://t.co/ldweyAiudp — Bitcoin v. The Fed (@HariSel36110771) July 14, 2026

All of this.

But it wasn't just the exchange with Fine that was embarrassing for Hawgood. He also refused to answer if a non-biological woman ever had a baby.

I can't believe this is real.



The Chancellor of UC San Francisco testified under oath that a "vast majority of pregnancies are in women." Implying some pregnancies occur in men.



When asked directly whether a non-biological woman has ever had a baby, he refused to answer. This… pic.twitter.com/mNk8f1eCDa — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) July 14, 2026

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"Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?" asked Rep. Miller.

"A transgender person can," Hawgood replies.

"That's not a biological woman," Miller said. "Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?"

Harwood couldn't answer.

The Left played the long game and knew that putting people like Hawgood in charge of the University of San Francisco would help them pass this mind rot onto countless generations of future doctors, lawyers, nurses, and educators. It was the goal all along, and it must be weeded out, root and branch.

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