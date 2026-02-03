American Society of Plastic Surgeons Opposes 'Gender Affirming' Surgeries for Children

It's amazing what a $2 million medical malpractice lawsuit will do. On February 1, a jury awarded Fox Varian, a detransitioned trans patient, $2 million after she filed suit against the Westchester, NY, psychologist and plastic surgeon who urged her to get a mastectomy at the age of 16.

This is just the beginning, but the "gender-affirming care" dam is already breaking, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons is now opposing "gender-affirming surgeries" for minors.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has recommended against gender transition surgeries for youths, becoming the first major medical association in the U.S. to narrow its guidance on pediatric gender care. https://t.co/yeR4zviNVM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 3, 2026

Here's more:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has issued a broad recommendation against gender transition surgeries for youths, becoming the first major medical association in the United States to narrow its guidance on pediatric gender care amid a crackdown by the Trump administration. A statement sent Tuesday to the group’s 11,000 members and obtained by The Washington Post recommends surgeons delay gender-related chest, genital and facial surgery until a patient is at least 19 years old. Fewer than 1,000 minors in the United States receive such surgeries every year, according to research published in JAMA, the American Medical Association’s journal, and the vast majority of the procedures are mastectomies, not genital surgeries.

This is the first major medical organization to oppose the mutilation and sterilization of children in the name of transgenderism.

It won't be the last.

You'll notice that WaPo is quick to point out that "fewer than 1,000 minors in the United States receive such surgeries every year."

According to Do No Harm, more than 5,000 children received such "care" from 2019 to 2023, but with hormones and puberty blockers, that number is north of 13,000.

But it doesn't matter if it's one child or one million. It's wrong. And the Left, including those folks at WaPo, have spent years advocating for gun control to "save the life of one child."

This will save the lives of many.

Every medical professional who participated in these horrific crimes against children should be imprisoned and bankrupted. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) February 3, 2026

It's sad it took a jury and money to get medical professionals to reverse course on "gender-affirming care," but we'll take the wins.

The next time someone criticizes you for a disagreement with the “experts” on any subject, remember how long it took for these experts to acknowledge something we have all known the entire time. — Nunya (@imtweetn) February 3, 2026

The "experts," by and large, were either Leftists themselves or cowed by Leftists into holding certain positions.

Many of us knew long ago that "transitioning" kids was wrong.

Being 18 years old before one can make any major life decisions makes sense to any normal reasonable thinking and feeling person - it’s not extreme to protect children from being abused by bad parents; too many children are forced to live their parent’s psychological pathologies — Mcmxt (@McmxtTV) February 3, 2026

Studies show our brains don't fully develop until we're 25, but at least by 18 or 19 years of age, it's likely any "trans" phase will be one these kids grow out of before irreversibly altering their bodies.

Unlikely this would be happening if Kamala Harris were in the White House and stacking the admin with people like Rachel Levine btw https://t.co/udn4eWVlkh pic.twitter.com/0G5J3Rvl8O — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 3, 2026

It will be very interesting to see how Democrats respond to this. Will they force doctors to perform these surgeries? Will they attack these medical organizations and fail to listen to the experts?

It should not have taken a lawsuit to get medical providers to stop endorsing "gender-affirming surgeries" on minors, but we'll take the wins where we can get them. Not only should those medical providers be held accountable, but the politicians and celebrities who endorsed such practices need to face consequences, too.

In a statement, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm hailed the decision, saying, "High praise to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for taking an important step toward ending the unscientific and harmful practice of sex-rejecting procedures on minors. The ASPS becomes the first major medical organization to support evidence-based and ethical medicine and reject, in their words, these harmful and irreversible procedures. The ASPS’s thoughtful, scientific, and well-reasoned statement today is a model for other medical organizations—namely the Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and others—to follow and disavow their previous support for experimental and unscientific interventions. This fight is not over, and we will continue to protect American children by exposing any organization that spreads gender lies.”

Alleigh Marré, Director of the American Parents Coalition, also praised the decision, "Finally, the tide is turning. Medical professionals are beginning to acknowledge that irreversible gender transition procedures are not only dangerous, but can negatively affect children for the rest of their lives. For too long, parents and children have been misled about the risks, outcomes, and long-term consequences of these interventions. The physicians and activists who promoted these procedures as safe for children must be held accountable for placing ideology over safety. Gender surgeries on minors must stop, and parents must retain authority over their children’s medical decisions. It is long past time for the medical community to put the well-being of children first and recognize the fundamental importance of parental rights."

