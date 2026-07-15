Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to Rebuild?

When the South Bushwick Reformed Church burned down last month, the community lost a piece of history. The church, which sat in the neighborhood for 174 years, was torched in an act investigators are labeling arson. The steeple collapsed and the main sanctuary is severely damaged.

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Despite that, church members would like to try and save the church. New York City officials, citing safety concerns, are going ahead with demolition and have rejected plans to salvage some of the structure and rebuild the historic structure.

🚨 JUST IN: Outrage erupts after the NYC Department of Buildings REJECTS saving this 174-year-old church that was intentionally burned down, investigated as arson



The agency that decided to demolish the church is run by a man named Ahmed Tigani



Demolition will begin soon.… pic.twitter.com/pAtV2vjgE7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

Here's more:

With demolition currently planned for August, some residents fear Bushwick could lose not only a historic structure, but a piece of the neighborhood's identity. "When they started to put the scaffolding up, I assumed that they were gonna try to save this back part," said resident Traceye. "Somebody gonna come in, they're going to be developing and put up a big apartment building that no one except the newcomers can afford to live in." Church leaders say they are exploring alternatives to a full demolition. According to Pastor James Steward II, engineers hired by the church determined that only part of the structure needs to come down, allowing portions of the parish to be preserved. "It's been here for 175 years," Steward said. "In saving it, it preserves the landmark status. In demolishing it fully, we've been told that we would likely be landmarked - and then we will be forced to sell." However, the Department of Buildings says church engineers have not submitted a plan that would safely stabilize the structure or allow for a partial demolition.

This has raised more than a few eyebrows, especially since four churches were targeted by arsonists recently. The First Reformed Church in Queens also burned down, and demolition began on May 1. Two other churches were hit with incendiary devices just last week.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn't said a word, and people can't help but wonder if there's something more nefarious at play here.

We are literally inviting barbarians into our neighborhoods and they are laughing about it privately and burning down our places of worship...how did it come to this.. — John Burger (@BurgersChode) July 14, 2026

We've seen churches burn across Europe, including Notre Dame, and likely for the same reason. It's a conquest.

"Ahmed Tigani" is the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB).



Who would think a Muslim appointed by the Muslim Mayor Mamdani would reject saving a 174 yr old CHURCH from being demolished?

Will we see more CHURCHES arsoned in NYC now? pic.twitter.com/RwETn7uNFk — ~☆~LindaEvans🇺🇸🇰🇾 (@Deja_Vu_4Me) July 14, 2026

Probably.

Tried to warn you. This is a choice https://t.co/KsJfxUnvBV — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 14, 2026

Yes, it is.

!!! NYC Department of Buildings rejects plan to save a 174-year-old church in Bushwick that burned via arson



Demolition is set to begin in August



Ahmed Tigani leads the agency pic.twitter.com/KbIwgu1vux — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2026

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The NYFD confirmed it was arson, but no one's been arrested.

Last night, the FDNY confirmed what we all suspected: it was arson.



No arrests made. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2026

Of course.

How long until they build a mosque on the ashes? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@CasuallyGreg) July 14, 2026

The news story above says the plan might be apartments, but would a mosque surprise any of us?

A mosque will take the property and we all know it. — Jack Rackham (@CalicoJack65) July 14, 2026

Clearly, no one would be surprised.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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