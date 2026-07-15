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Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to Rebuild?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 10:00 AM
Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to Rebuild?
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

When the South Bushwick Reformed Church burned down last month, the community lost a piece of history. The church, which sat in the neighborhood for 174 years, was torched in an act investigators are labeling arson. The steeple collapsed and the main sanctuary is severely damaged.

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Despite that, church members would like to try and save the church. New York City officials, citing safety concerns, are going ahead with demolition and have rejected plans to salvage some of the structure and rebuild the historic structure.

Here's more:

With demolition currently planned for August, some residents fear Bushwick could lose not only a historic structure, but a piece of the neighborhood's identity.

"When they started to put the scaffolding up, I assumed that they were gonna try to save this back part," said resident Traceye. "Somebody gonna come in, they're going to be developing and put up a big apartment building that no one except the newcomers can afford to live in."

Church leaders say they are exploring alternatives to a full demolition. According to Pastor James Steward II, engineers hired by the church determined that only part of the structure needs to come down, allowing portions of the parish to be preserved.

"It's been here for 175 years," Steward said. "In saving it, it preserves the landmark status. In demolishing it fully, we've been told that we would likely be landmarked - and then we will be forced to sell."

However, the Department of Buildings says church engineers have not submitted a plan that would safely stabilize the structure or allow for a partial demolition.

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Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CRIME HISTORY NEW YORK

This has raised more than a few eyebrows, especially since four churches were targeted by arsonists recently. The First Reformed Church in Queens also burned down, and demolition began on May 1. Two other churches were hit with incendiary devices just last week. 

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn't said a word, and people can't help but wonder if there's something more nefarious at play here.

We've seen churches burn across Europe, including Notre Dame, and likely for the same reason. It's a conquest.

Probably.

Yes, it is.

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The NYFD confirmed it was arson, but no one's been arrested.

Of course.

The news story above says the plan might be apartments, but would a mosque surprise any of us?

Clearly, no one would be surprised.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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