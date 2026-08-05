Abdul El-Sayed Got a Significant Amount of Cash From Folks With Known Terror Ties

Abdul El-Sayed squeaked by Rep. Haley Stevens to win the Democrat primary in Michigan last night. He takes on former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers (MI-?, and this isn’t going to be easy. Some of the Democrat Party’s core constituencies are not fans of El-Sayed: Jewish and black voters turned out massively against him. This development, coupled with rural voters, could make for quite an electoral hurdle for one of the Democrats’ most insane candidates this cycle. He’s a terrorist-sympathizer with whack job company, like the $100,000 in donations he received from folks with known terror ties (via Fox News):

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.@tedcruz: “Abdul El-Sayed, the son in law of a leading member of several [Muslim] Brotherhood groups won Michigan's Democrat primary for U.S. Senate..." pic.twitter.com/2zFxc3KrVo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2026

🚨INSANE: Abdul El-Sayed has taken over $115,000 from the foreign terrorist organization CAIR.



This includes his father-in-law, who serves on the CAIR-Michigan board, and the CAIR Executive Director who said he was "happy" to see Hamas break out of Gaza on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/C0C0Ezb5fo — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 5, 2026

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed's campaign has collected more than $115,000 from individuals who work for or have held leadership roles with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and formally designated or labeled as such in Florida and Texas. A Fox News Digital review found that El-Sayed, who has made getting "money out of politics" a central campaign rallying cry, has accepted donations from at least 41 individuals who either work for CAIR, formerly worked for CAIR, or have served in leadership positions with the organization. The donor list includes several of CAIR's highest-ranking officials, including national Board Chair Manal Fakhoury, national Board Treasurer Eyas Abdeen, national Vice Chair Emad Sabbah, and CAIR-Michigan board member Jukaku Tayeb, El-Sayed's father-in-law. Tayeb has been one of the largest financial backers of the super PAC supporting El-Sayed's campaign and is also part of the founding committee of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), a group linked to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood funding, Washington Free Beacon first reported.

Kyle Shideler, a counterterrorism expert, said today that he’s worried about the El-Sayed candidacy due to the familial ties to radical Islamic terrorism:

A counterterrorism expert testified today that Abdul El-Sayed’s candidacy for Senate concerns him.



He cited El-Sayed’s ties to Emgage, its close ties to CAIR, and his father-in-law’s leadership roles in Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations.



Then he confirmed the Muslim… pic.twitter.com/DV9Cqy6UZz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2026

Also, we know why this guy gummed up when Ayatollah Khamenei was turned into an ashtray this year:

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS NAILED IT:



"During the campaign, leaked audio from Abdul El Sayed came out saying he was WORRIED about commenting on the death of the Ayatollah because he didn't want to offend his supporters!"



"The world is in chaos and this guy can't figure which side of the… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

All this happening on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s what occurs when your party embraces insanity, coddles illiberalism, and becomes overtly anti-American, thanks to a horrid infection of intersectionality and other woke brain viruses that have turned the Democrat Party into a vessel for some of the most aberrant schools of thought.

SENATOR CRUZ: Does the Muslim Brotherhood also partner with the Democratic Socialists of America?



COUNTERTERRORISM ANALYST: Yes sir they do.



Welp… there you have it. pic.twitter.com/YWJKPq84T8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2026

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