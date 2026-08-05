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Abdul El-Sayed Got a Significant Amount of Cash From Folks With Known Terror Ties

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 05, 2026 5:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Got a Significant Amount of Cash From Folks With Known Terror Ties
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Abdul El-Sayed squeaked by Rep. Haley Stevens to win the Democrat primary in Michigan last night. He takes on former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers (MI-?, and this isn’t going to be easy. Some of the Democrat Party’s core constituencies are not fans of El-Sayed: Jewish and black voters turned out massively against him. This development, coupled with rural voters, could make for quite an electoral hurdle for one of the Democrats’ most insane candidates this cycle. He’s a terrorist-sympathizer with whack job company, like the $100,000 in donations he received from folks with known terror ties (via Fox News):

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Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed's campaign has collected more than $115,000 from individuals who work for or have held leadership roles with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and formally designated or labeled as such in Florida and Texas.

A Fox News Digital review found that El-Sayed, who has made getting "money out of politics" a central campaign rallying cry, has accepted donations from at least 41 individuals who either work for CAIR, formerly worked for CAIR, or have served in leadership positions with the organization.

The donor list includes several of CAIR's highest-ranking officials, including national Board Chair Manal Fakhoury, national Board Treasurer Eyas Abdeen, national Vice Chair Emad Sabbah, and CAIR-Michigan board member Jukaku Tayeb, El-Sayed's father-in-law.

Tayeb has been one of the largest financial backers of the super PAC supporting El-Sayed's campaign and is also part of the founding committee of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), a group linked to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood funding, Washington Free Beacon first reported.

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Kyle Shideler, a counterterrorism expert, said today that he’s worried about the El-Sayed candidacy due to the familial ties to radical Islamic terrorism:

Also, we know why this guy gummed up when Ayatollah Khamenei was turned into an ashtray this year:

All this happening on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s what occurs when your party embraces insanity, coddles illiberalism, and becomes overtly anti-American, thanks to a horrid infection of intersectionality and other woke brain viruses that have turned the Democrat Party into a vessel for some of the most aberrant schools of thought. 

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MICHIGAN | TERRORISM
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