Turns Out Francesca Hong's Chief of Staff Doesn't Like White People, Either

Francesca Hong, the Democrat primary frontrunner in the Wisconsin governor's race, has a problem with white people. She was triggered by the elderly white customers in a Culver's restaurant, going so far as to tell her son the restaurant was out of frozen custard so she could leave.

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I ate two bites of my kid's cheeseburger at a Culver's in black river falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave bc I was on the verge of a anxiety attack...to many old white people who didn't think we spoke english — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) July 2, 2019

Speaking of her son, Hong also lamented her "proximity to whiteness" because his father is a white man. But it turns out Hong's chief of staff, Nada Elmikashfi, also has a problem with white people.

After her account came under scrutiny, Elmikashfi locked it, so everything will have to be screenshots.

First, Elmikashfi said she was the victim of "Islamophobic violence" after arriving in the United States in 2002, just months after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Francesca Hong's chief of staff on 9/11:



"The real victim of the attack is…. me" pic.twitter.com/fTb5Xbp1DM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 3, 2026

"While I wasn't in America until 2002, the weight of that tragedy & its society consequences I carry with me to this day. Whether it's PTSD from continual Islamophobic violence, to constant anxiety that I am perceived as unamerican—I will always be a memory of a terrorist attack," she wrote.

It's likely she would have a high-ranking position in a Hong administration. Which is okay, because Elmikashfi doesn't think white people should run for office.

I present to you, Hong’s Chief of Staff if she becomes Governor. pic.twitter.com/S8A96QK6aI — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) August 3, 2026

"If you are white and considering running for office, find a BIPOC person in your community who is also interested and support them instead," Elmikashfi wrote. "That is intersectionality and that is co-conspiration."

Trying to help people in Africa is racist too @nadaelmikashfi? So it’s racist not to help, it’s racist to help, and it’s racist to encourage other people to. Your account is private now because people are seeing how hateful you are.



Your family were granted visas from Sudan,… pic.twitter.com/TMtG3wpgWs — Sage 🇺🇸 (@SageOnX) August 4, 2026

"Your family were granted visas from Sudan, granted citizenship, you were able to run for office, but not once have I seen you say you’re proud to be an American. But you’re proud to divide Americans even further," the user wrote. "Using race, gender, and religion as selling points for you and your friends like Francesca Hong to have political power is disgusting. You are a bitter person who trades hatred for campaign dollars."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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