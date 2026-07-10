Two NYC Churches Were Firebombed, and Zohran Mamdani's Hasn't Said a Word

Two New York City churches were firebombed on July 8, with a suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Yogesh Sayrange, arrested for throwing incendiary devices at Iglesia Bautista El Mesias on 75th Street in Ozone Park and Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 78th Street in Woodhaven.

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NYC: Fire bombing churches last night pic.twitter.com/xd9knj67Ps — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2026

Here's more:

A man accused of carrying out a string of Molotov cocktail attacks in New York City had a pending arrest for allegedly threatening to cut a man's head off. Yogesh Sayrange, 36, appeared in federal court Thursday in connection with the June 25 firebombing of a smoke shop on Fulton Street in Brooklyn. ... Authorities believe Sayrange is responsible for seven arson incidents since late June, most of them targeting houses of worship, along with several commercial locations. ... Authorities arrested Sayrange shortly afterward and recovered two additional Molotov cocktails from his bag. According to prosecutors, when asked about the unused devices, he replied, "I had two more in my bag. I was going to finish the job." Federal prosecutors said Sayrange, a Guyanese national, was living in the United States illegally after protections he received upon arriving in the country as a child expired. Prosecutors said he told investigators he had a pending application to renew his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status.

So not only did this guy have a lengthy criminal record, including multiple acts of arson last month, but he's also in the country illegally.

Four churches have burned down in New York since Zohran Mamdani took office. Yesterday alone, two churches were set on fire.



Imagine if it were mosques. He would be crying Islamophobia and declaring a state of emergency.



But since it’s churches, he hasn’t said a single word. pic.twitter.com/wbEh7NF5xD — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 10, 2026

As of right now, Zohran Mamdani has not said a word about these attacks. But he finds the time to speak out about Islamophobia, including lying about the 'Islamophobia' his aunt experienced after 9/11, even though his aunt wasn't in the country at that time and didn't wear the hijab.

He can also speak out against what appears to be a justified ICE shooting in Houston.

But when non-Islamic houses of worship are targeted? Not a word.

Yes. This is happening on his watch.

First they come for the Saturday people then they come for the Sunday people… https://t.co/syzuX4mCUa — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2026

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And they won't stop.

Four churches have burned down in New York since Zohran Mamdani took office. Yesterday alone, two churches were set on fire.



Imagine if it were mosques. He would be crying Islamophobia and declaring a state of emergency.



But since it’s churches, he hasn’t said a single word. pic.twitter.com/wbEh7NF5xD — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 10, 2026

That's by design. Much in the same way that Mamdani's map of immigrant neighborhoods omitted Jews, Irish, and Italians, he's staying silent on this for a reason. He doesn't like these houses of worship. He wants to turn NYC into an Islamic city. It's intentional.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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