Here's What Activists Claim Is Driving Child Marriage in Parts of the World

We are used to shameless grifting by the Left, who have never ceased to find new causes and reasons to take our tax dollars and redistribute them to their pet causes and preferred social groups. But this latest claim is a new low, even for them. Environmental activists are now claiming, without evidence, that climate change is the major driving force behind child marriage in some parts of the world.

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And yes, they're serious.

Climate change becoming a major driver of child marriage across Asia and the Pacific as families struggle to survive https://t.co/xEpIXoJTvc — Dr Liz Allen (@DrDemography) July 9, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Runa was 15 when she married a man she had never met. Cyclone Remal had ripped through her camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar region, killing her family's chickens and ducks, which were the source of both their food and income. Runa's mother, who had become the sole income earner after her husband died a year earlier, then lost weeks of labouring work due to the natural disaster. She could no longer financially support Runa, now 17, and her three brothers. Twelve million girls are tipped to become child brides this year, according to Plan International. Child marriage is a global problem across cultures and religions. It is often inherently linked to gender inequality, poverty, food insecurity, and social norms and practices, including family honour and dowry payments. Climate change is now believed to be a leading contributor to more frequent and younger nuptials.

While the article has a throwaway line about cultures and religions, that's not even accurate. There is one religion that primarily practices child marriage, and it's not Christianity or Buddhism.

An entire article on child marriage in a 91% Muslim country (funny how that works), and not a single mention of Islam being a factor.



But yeah, more money to NGOs or something. pic.twitter.com/ACc9QDUAR0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2026

We're sure that's just a coincidence.

Very sick.

Why aren’t you and Claire blaming the men who demand virgin child brides? Claire is a child rape apologist.

Luxury beliefs and cognitive dissonance have turned left wing elite women completely insane. — Angie Jones (@angijones) July 11, 2026

That would be racist or Islamophobic.

“Wow, it’s really raining buckets out there. Guess I ought to go marry the eight year-old next-door,” said no normal person ever.



Supposed academics trying to rationalize that are just as sick. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 11, 2026

These same people will then turn around and accuse American Republicans of being 'pedophile protectors.'

No. No, it’s not.



And the level of sick derangement it takes to blame “climate change” for Islamic men abusing children is hard to fathom. https://t.co/f0w43JIAkn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2026

They'll blame anything and everything but Islam, which they have a weird love and obsession over.

Incredible. Climate change is now causing perverted old Muslim men to marry children.



Is there anything made-up climate change can’t do? https://t.co/ZNn0o74rgv — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 11, 2026

Apparently not.

Imagine seeing children being forcibly married to old men and saying, "Ah, yes, I must find something to blame for this other than the old men who are abusing young children!". https://t.co/QURbwbLwdx — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 11, 2026

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It's unfathomable to sane people. But Leftists are not sane people.

The article is about Bangladesh.



Take a wild guess what the predominant “religion” is there.



Of course, when the Philippines is hit by a cyclone, the men don’t all start marrying kids.



Weird how that works.



Meanwhile here’s the NGO trying to capitalize on this nonsense. https://t.co/f0w43JIAkn pic.twitter.com/KqpVHWxgaJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2026

That money will line pockets, and child marriage will continue.

It's not about 'climate change' or even about child brides, an abhorrent practice. It's about NGOs trying to take more money from taxpayers by playing on our sympathies for children.

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