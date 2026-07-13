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Here's What Activists Claim Is Driving Child Marriage in Parts of the World

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 8:00 AM
Here's What Activists Claim Is Driving Child Marriage in Parts of the World
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File

We are used to shameless grifting by the Left, who have never ceased to find new causes and reasons to take our tax dollars and redistribute them to their pet causes and preferred social groups. But this latest claim is a new low, even for them. Environmental activists are now claiming, without evidence, that climate change is the major driving force behind child marriage in some parts of the world.

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And yes, they're serious.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Runa was 15 when she married a man she had never met.

Cyclone Remal had ripped through her camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar region, killing her family's chickens and ducks, which were the source of both their food and income.

Runa's mother, who had become the sole income earner after her husband died a year earlier, then lost weeks of labouring work due to the natural disaster.

She could no longer financially support Runa, now 17, and her three brothers.

Twelve million girls are tipped to become child brides this year, according to Plan International.

Child marriage is a global problem across cultures and religions.

It is often inherently linked to gender inequality, poverty, food insecurity, and social norms and practices, including family honour and dowry payments.

Climate change is now believed to be a leading contributor to more frequent and younger nuptials.

While the article has a throwaway line about cultures and religions, that's not even accurate. There is one religion that primarily practices child marriage, and it's not Christianity or Buddhism.

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Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ISLAM

We're sure that's just a coincidence.

Very sick.

That would be racist or Islamophobic.

These same people will then turn around and accuse American Republicans of being 'pedophile protectors.'

They'll blame anything and everything but Islam, which they have a weird love and obsession over.

Apparently not.

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It's unfathomable to sane people. But Leftists are not sane people.

That money will line pockets, and child marriage will continue.

It's not about 'climate change' or even about child brides, an abhorrent practice. It's about NGOs trying to take more money from taxpayers by playing on our sympathies for children.

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