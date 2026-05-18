Scott Jennings Breaks Down Why the Left Gets So Violent When You Question Them

For years, the Left has told us we have to remove religion — specifically Christianity — from the public sphere. Doing so, they argued, would make us a more enlightened, tolerant, and peaceful society founded on the logical rationality of scientific principles.

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Instead, the Left replaced Christianity with its own version of religion, and it has its own tenets, like 'climate change' and transgenderism, and its sacraments, like abortion. The Left violently defends those dogmas whenever they are questioned or challenged, and Scott Jennings spelled it out perfectly.

Ab*rtion, transgenderism, "climate change" — these are the new "religions" of far-left radicals.



If you threaten their religion, even with better ideas... well, we've all seen the violent reaction it can evoke. pic.twitter.com/tm5GMGWE5G — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 18, 2026

"I think it seems to me that in Democratic Party and on the Left, there are these different spheres that almost operate like religions," Jennings said. "You know, the abortion cult is kind of, it's a religion. The trans cult is kind of a religion. The climate people are kind of a religion. And inside those religions, you have fanatics. And what's unfortunate, I think, for the Left and for the Democrats is they've allowed these fanatics, who I think are well outside the mainstream, to define who they are."

"I think it's one of the reasons the Democrats have such terrible approval ratings, is because they've allowed people who are extreme in their views on these and other issues, to define them," Jennings continued. "I mean, you look at some of the reasons Kamala Harris lost the Presidential election. I mean, one of them is is that she was sort of trying to pander to these extremist fears of influence, and it just kind of made her seem crazy."

"You look at Joe Biden, who kind of ran as this moderate dealmaker, and he outsourced his entire administration to these extremists," Jennings said. "Look what we learned, by the way, about the Biden Department of Justice recently. They weaponized the Department of Justice against pro-lifers, people who did nothing more than pray on a sidewalk. And they sent the federal prosecutors after them, they treated them like domestic terrorists, they gave them these terrible long sentences in prison. For what? Caring about life? That is fundamentally crazy. Particularly coming from a President who always claimed to be a devout Catholic and so on."

The Biden DOJ also fantasized about prosecuting and jailing nuns who wore the traditional habit, and they've dragged the Little Sisters of the Poor through the courts for a decade. They're also going after the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne over transgender pronouns.

"But that's what happens when you sort of outsource your governing and your party to these people who are absolute fanatics on these issues," Jennings said. "They did same thing with the trans movement. They did the same thing with the climate movement. I mean, they let the fanatics kind of run the policy and it has come to, I think, really dramatically define the Democrats in a very, very negative way. It's hard to have, I think, common ground with people who are fanatics.

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This is a very thoughtful assessment of the Democratic Party.

Different arms of the same religion, communism. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) May 18, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is why, strangely, the Left embraces Islam where the goal is to kill those who refuse to convert. — GrandpaGunner (@grandpa_gunner) May 18, 2026

The Left believes Islam will take down the West, so they align with it to destroy America. But yes, the violence is a common thread.

So true. They have a catechism and heretics. https://t.co/Jc6TpfJTDm — Terryl Scarbrough (@TerrylLynneScar) May 18, 2026

And there is no forgiveness or salvation to the Left.

Yea, don't tell em they can't kill babies anymore. That really pisses them off https://t.co/mcfDOlhLnA — Daniel (@davisdarkknight) May 18, 2026

That, and that there are only two genders, or that eating bugs won't change the climate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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