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Tipsheet

California Democrats Just Made Grocery Bills Even More Expensive

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 9:30 AM
California Democrats Just Made Grocery Bills Even More Expensive
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Democrats only pay lip service to the idea of affordability. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran to make things less expensive for Virginians, only to turn around and raise taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking services.

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But no one can compete with California Democrats, who have turned the state into an expensive, over-regulated, crime-ridden nightmare.

Now they're making groceries more expensive for regular Californians by slapping charges on businesses for the waste produced by their item packaging. Democrats always think, for reasons we will never fully understand, that businesses will just eat the extra costs in taxes and fees and fines. They won't. Those extra costs get passed on to consumers, who feel it in their wallets.

Here's more:

California shoppers could soon be paying even more at the checkout line as a sweeping new state recycling measure threatens to send grocery prices soaring, with dairy manufacturers warning some businesses may be forced to shut down or flee the Golden State.

Senate Bill 54 is now entering its first phase of implementation, with companies expected to receive their first bills as early as next month, reported SFGATE.

The measure aims to reduce landfill waste by making manufacturers financially responsible for the packaging they sell after it is thrown away.


It charges companies impact fees on products they sell while also requiring them to phase out packaging that cannot be adequately reused, recycled or composted.

The dairy industry says it stands to be among the hardest hit because many of its products rely on packaging that does not currently meet the measure’s requirements.

CalRecycle, however, estimates the impact will be far smaller, projecting households will pay between $57 and $190 more annually based on data from the California Department of Finance.

Supporters say those added costs are outweighed by shifting the financial burden of packaging waste from taxpayers to the companies that produce it.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM INFLATION TAXES

We're positive the costs calculated by the California Department of Finance are grossly understated. We'd bank on it.

Yes, they do.

You get the government you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

Of course it is.

"It charges companies impact fees on products they sell while also requiring them to phase out packaging that cannot be adequately reused, recycled or composted.”The cost will be passed onto the customer. Another winner from CA governance," Bateman wrote.

They don't care.

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It shows.

This is socialism in practice. Everything is more expensive, resources are scarce, and violence runs rampant.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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