California Democrats Just Made Grocery Bills Even More Expensive

Democrats only pay lip service to the idea of affordability. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran to make things less expensive for Virginians, only to turn around and raise taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking services.

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But no one can compete with California Democrats, who have turned the state into an expensive, over-regulated, crime-ridden nightmare.

Now they're making groceries more expensive for regular Californians by slapping charges on businesses for the waste produced by their item packaging. Democrats always think, for reasons we will never fully understand, that businesses will just eat the extra costs in taxes and fees and fines. They won't. Those extra costs get passed on to consumers, who feel it in their wallets.

Misery for California shoppers as grocery bills set to spike due to new law https://t.co/HIdkttfvBI pic.twitter.com/LCcXBHQY8U — California Post (@californiapost) July 12, 2026

Here's more:

California shoppers could soon be paying even more at the checkout line as a sweeping new state recycling measure threatens to send grocery prices soaring, with dairy manufacturers warning some businesses may be forced to shut down or flee the Golden State. Senate Bill 54 is now entering its first phase of implementation, with companies expected to receive their first bills as early as next month, reported SFGATE. The measure aims to reduce landfill waste by making manufacturers financially responsible for the packaging they sell after it is thrown away.

It charges companies impact fees on products they sell while also requiring them to phase out packaging that cannot be adequately reused, recycled or composted. The dairy industry says it stands to be among the hardest hit because many of its products rely on packaging that does not currently meet the measure’s requirements. CalRecycle, however, estimates the impact will be far smaller, projecting households will pay between $57 and $190 more annually based on data from the California Department of Finance. Supporters say those added costs are outweighed by shifting the financial burden of packaging waste from taxpayers to the companies that produce it.

We're positive the costs calculated by the California Department of Finance are grossly understated. We'd bank on it.

Fake elections have real consequences. — Cartallica (@CartallicaX1) July 12, 2026

Yes, they do.

Oh darn. I hate to see the leftist voters get what they voted for. — StillTodd (@JustTodd24) July 12, 2026

You get the government you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

Watch the report John Stossel did years ago on recycling. It's all a scam and this is another money grab. — Tee Crenshaw (@Troyztoys) July 12, 2026

Of course it is.

“The measure aims to reduce landfill waste by making manufacturers financially responsible for the packaging they sell after it is thrown away.

It charges companies impact fees on products they sell while also requiring them to phase out packaging that cannot be adequately… https://t.co/ZpVeqKS0cq — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 12, 2026

"It charges companies impact fees on products they sell while also requiring them to phase out packaging that cannot be adequately reused, recycled or composted.”The cost will be passed onto the customer. Another winner from CA governance," Bateman wrote.

It’s amazing to me that people still pretend companies don’t pass costs onto consumers. https://t.co/IWNJ1UAQTc pic.twitter.com/Zg9cauW4Om — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 12, 2026

They don't care.

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Remember — Dems really care about “affordability” https://t.co/REMppY3K41 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 13, 2026

It shows.

At some point very soon the CA economy will absolutely collapse. At that point the only thing that can save us is to get very radically intolerant to every socialist that caused this. https://t.co/e0YWRAkdXP — Doc (@WarMed_117) July 13, 2026

This is socialism in practice. Everything is more expensive, resources are scarce, and violence runs rampant.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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