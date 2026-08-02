Sen. Bernie Moreno Delivers Scathing Response to the Max Miller Scandal

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has called for his former son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller, to drop out of his reelection campaign after serious allegations of abuse surfaced between Miller and his ex-wife Emily Moreno and their daughter

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As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce.



It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 2, 2026

“It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle,” Moreno said of Miller and his daughter’s divorce. “Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.”

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Moreno continued. “He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Hours before Moreno released the statement, Miller released a video where he detailed the allegations against him and attempted to refute claims that he was in any way abusive towards his ex-wife. Miller also announced that he had no intentions of dropping out of his election campaign.

Rep. Max Miller delivered his announced special address, in which he reiterated his denial of the domestic abuse allegations made against him.



Miller stated: “If I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later?”



“I'm not getting out of this race” pic.twitter.com/QmK5yzFBbq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 2, 2026

Holy shit.



Max Miller just released audio admitting to spraying his wife with hot water. pic.twitter.com/SqUJrPXwnH — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 2, 2026

Moreno stated that he believes that Miller requires psychological care and revealed that he fears for the safety of his granddaughter due to Miller’s custody status due to the alleged abuse suffered by both his ex-wife and daughter. A spokesman for Emily Moreno released a statement shortly as well, stating that Miller’s video was a “lie-filled rant” and that the family is “confident that justice will prevail in court.”

STATEMENT from Emily Moreno Spokesman Stefan Mychajliw:



“It is shameful that Max Miller decided to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career. There is a documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent… — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) August 2, 2026

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Miller responded to Sen. Moreno shortly after, claiming that Moreno’s statement is false, “political,” and a tool to “hide from [Moreno’s] own media circus.”

@berniemoreno If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political. https://t.co/6GmCGBwe5y — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 2, 2026

Miller is facing mass calls to resign in light of the allegations. Miller has until Wednesday to drop out of the race should he wish to see someone else appear on the ballot.

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