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Tipsheet

US Oil and Gas Dog Walks Newsom on Foreign Oil Reliance as He Attacks Trump for Catering to ‘Big Oil’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 05, 2026 5:00 PM
US Oil and Gas Dog Walks Newsom on Foreign Oil Reliance as He Attacks Trump for Catering to ‘Big Oil’
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association laid into California Governor Gavin Newsom after he slammed President Trump for trying to restart the Sable pipeline in California, accusing the president of doing a favor for his “Big Oil” donors, while his own policies have left the Golden State importing over 30 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East.

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"While Donald Trump's reckless and costly war with Iran forces families to pay more for gas and groceries, his Big Oil donors are profiting from his attempt to illegally restart the Sable pipeline," Governor Newsom wrote on X. "California is demanding the court block this flagrant abuse of power."

"Says the guy who thinks it's perfectly fine to import a quarter-million barrels of Iraqi oil into CA," U.S. Oil and Gas replied. 

The hypocrisy is striking, as even if reopening the pipeline were seen as a favor to “Big Oil,” it would still do more to lower gas prices and strengthen America’s position as a leading energy producer than Newsom’s policies have done.

Just yesterday, the last shipment of oil from the Middle East docked in California, as the state continues to rely heavily on foreign crude. That dependence leaves California especially exposed to price spikes and supply shocks, especially amid the conflict in Iran.

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While gas prices are rising nationwide, California’s remain about $2 per gallon higher than the rest of the country. The U.S. Oil and Gas Association has consistently pointed out that Democrat policy decisions in the state are the primary driver, not Trump.

This comes after Governor Newsom recently refused to suspend the gas tax to provide some relief to Californians, arguing that doing so would strip the state of critical funding for roads and other infrastructure. However, he has yet to explain why, with one of the highest gas tax rates in the country dedicated to infrastructure, California still ranks near the bottom nationally for road quality.

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“It’s funding the biggest investments in roads, bridges and infrastructure in California’s history — a $180 billion, 10-year capital plan, substantially because of that voter-approved effort,” he said. “The price spikes in this state are directly attributable to the actions of the president of the United States. And the president of the United States needs to be held to account not only for those actions and their consequences, but he needs to end this war and address the growing crisis at the pump that he has exacerbated.”

State representatives gave similar reasoning.

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