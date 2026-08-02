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A Shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out Leaves Three Dead, but This Hero Likely Saved Lives

Joseph Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 02, 2026 1:00 PM
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A Shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out Leaves Three Dead, but This Hero Likely Saved Lives
Townhall Media

On Saturday, a deranged individual armed with an AR-style weapon unleashed havoc on an In-N-Out and a nearby shopping center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Reports suggest that the shooting left three people dead and two wounded.

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Footage of the incident captured the individual firing multiple rounds into a Tesla parked at a charging station. Reports indicate that the shooter then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. The shooting has resulted in criticism of EV charging practices, which disable the vehicle from driving while plugged in and prevents occupants from escaping in emergency situations.

Video also captured a heroic individual fighting back against the shooter. The bystander, identified as Jordan Salinas, was seen firing his suppressed handgun at the shooter at the In-N-Out. His actions caused the shooter to flee to the parking lot of the adjacent shopping center, where the shooter would eventually take his own life.

Salinas has posted firearms training content regularly online. A post from 2024 showed Salinas training in a nearly identical stance while advocating for followers to “train like your life depended on it because God forbid, one day it might.”

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In-N-Out released a statement announcing that one of their employees was killed in the attack on the store, an unidentified female who was aiding customers who were under threat.

“We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder announced in a released statement. “She was taking care of our most important asset — our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own.”

Snyder has asked for the country to pray for the victims and their families. According to a company press release, the In-N-Out in Twin Falls had opened just one week before the attack.

The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time.

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News Topics MASS SHOOTING | IDAHO | GUN VIOLENCE
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