A Shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out Leaves Three Dead, but This Hero Likely Saved Lives

On Saturday, a deranged individual armed with an AR-style weapon unleashed havoc on an In-N-Out and a nearby shopping center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Reports suggest that the shooting left three people dead and two wounded.

Advertisement

Footage of the incident captured the individual firing multiple rounds into a Tesla parked at a charging station. Reports indicate that the shooter then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. The shooting has resulted in criticism of EV charging practices, which disable the vehicle from driving while plugged in and prevents occupants from escaping in emergency situations.

Video also captured a heroic individual fighting back against the shooter. The bystander, identified as Jordan Salinas, was seen firing his suppressed handgun at the shooter at the In-N-Out. His actions caused the shooter to flee to the parking lot of the adjacent shopping center, where the shooter would eventually take his own life.

The name of the man who brought the tragic shooting in Twin Falls to an end today was a man by the name of Jordan Salinas.



God bless him!



This is why we carry guns in Idaho! pic.twitter.com/kzeZiIpVkV — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) August 2, 2026

Salinas has posted firearms training content regularly online. A post from 2024 showed Salinas training in a nearly identical stance while advocating for followers to “train like your life depended on it because God forbid, one day it might.”

A man can be seen firing a handgun during the active shooting situation in Twin Falls, Idaho.



The individual appears to be responding to the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/1spgYe91s4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 1, 2026

Meet Jordan Salinas, the hero of the In and Out shooting in Idaho.



Jordan risked his own life and drove the gunman away from In and Out. He then helped victims as well as staying vigilant to keep protecting everyone.



This man is a legend. Well done patriot. pic.twitter.com/ruZa7XWw1u — Haunted History Jaunts (@PatriotHaunts) August 2, 2026

This is Jordan Salinas, the hero that took on the Twin Falls gunman pic.twitter.com/wfWZxOo2Sa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 2, 2026

In-N-Out released a statement announcing that one of their employees was killed in the attack on the store, an unidentified female who was aiding customers who were under threat.

“We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder announced in a released statement. “She was taking care of our most important asset — our Customers, and her life was taken by a disgusting human who doesn’t value the lives of others or his own.”

We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight. Lynsi Snyder’s message of grief, prayer, and strength pic.twitter.com/YByyuqpgdQ — ᶠᵃⁿ In-N-Out Burgers (@innoutburger_) August 2, 2026

Snyder has asked for the country to pray for the victims and their families. According to a company press release, the In-N-Out in Twin Falls had opened just one week before the attack.

The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.