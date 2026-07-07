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Tipsheet

This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 07, 2026 6:45 PM
This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The owner of a Texas bakery is under fire after posting a message about how much they hate the United States on Independence Day, calling MAGA a "cult." Hive Bakery is located in Flower Mound, Texas, a strongly affluent and conservative area in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. 45-year-old Haley Popp, the shop's owner, is a two-time Food Network Champion who posted the remarks. 

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In the post, Popp ridiculed conservatives, saying: 

We expressed not wanting to celebrate the 4th this year, as we’re embarrassed, afraid, and disappointed in what this country has become. MAGA is adversarial. It’s a cult of unintelligent, rabid, immoral sycophants. Those conservatives who still have rational thought have left the MAGA movement. Those who remain and continue to support the most corrupt administration in our nation’s history, are here, wishing for our bakery to burn to the ground. Enjoy a little taste of this Americana.

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The post signed off, saying, "We are open tomorrow from 10-6 as we refuse to observe this holiday. F— this fa$ci$t regime and every single person perpetuating the downfall of our country. Still holding out hope for an AOC revolution." 

Another Facebook post from June 30 expresses the same sentiment, saying, 

We’re not feeling patriotic.  The 4th of July seems ridiculous given the state of the country.  We’ve never been more embarrassed of what America has become.  
We will be open this 4th, fully stocked with plenty of desserts, but please forgive our non-festive attitudes as we sift through the ashes of the country we once were.  
We’ll continue to fight for our rights, using freedom of speech and protest, which are honestly the most American things you can do.  We’ll continue to use our voice with the hope that this fa$ci$t administration will crumble and democracy will be restored once more.  
There isn’t a lot to celebrate this weekend.  We continue to mourn the great country we could’ve been.  Come see us for a slice of momentary bliss. 
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The shop is now receiving hefty backlash, which Popp responded to in a video where she read the hate comments out loud. The bakery has long been sprinkled with ideological cues, like the overwhelming array of "pride-themed" pastries that were available for purchase last month. Many people might turn a blind eye to another average woke bakery selling rainbow pastries — but saying that conservatives are "unintelligent sycophants" who belong to a cult? That's going to raise alarms, especially when your shop is located in a deep red suburb of a majority red state. 

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