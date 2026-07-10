New Jersey's Prison System Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit

The Left's push to force the trans agenda down our throats has serious consequences for women and girls, and perhaps none more so than the women currently held in blue state prisons. In California, three female inmates were raped by Tremaine Carroll, a man who merely claimed to be a woman, and at least one of those women was punished for reporting it.

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The same thing happened in Minnesota, where supporters read letters from female inmates detailing men housed in their prison cells and the punishments they faced for speaking out. Some former female inmates even testified before Congress about the abuse they faced not just at the hands of 'trans-identifying men' but the prison system that protected these mentally ill men instead of the women they abused.

Now, a female inmate in New Jersey is suing the state Department of Corrections after she was raped by one of these men. In response to the suit, a state attorney accused the woman of being 'transphobic.'

🚨A female inmate is suing the New Jersey Department of Corrections after alleging she was raped by a violent trans-identified male transferred to the women's prison.



In response, an attorney for the state suggested that the female inmate was transphobic.https://t.co/xROj8YzZau — REDUXX (@reduxx) July 7, 2026

Here's more:

An inmate at New Jersey’s only women’s prison is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit she filed against the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) alleging that she was sexually abused by a trans-identified male transfer. In the August 2023 complaint, the woman, identified in court records as F. H., said that a “transgender inmate” with “fully functioning male parts” raped her on two occasions, in September and October 2022. While the name of the male transfer was anonymized as Q. G. in court records, Reduxx can reveal that the “transgender inmate” named in the lawsuit is violent convict Quagee Gibbons, who stands at 6’1″ and weighs nearly 300 pounds. Gibbons, who is listed as a “female” in the New Jersey inmate directory, has multiple convictions, including for manslaughter in 2014, threats of violence, and physical assault. ... In his motion to dismiss F. H.’s complaint, counsel for the NJDOC, Attorney General Jeremy Feigenbaum, appeared to argue that F. H. was transphobic. In his response, Feigenbaum wrote that the plaintiff had made a “sweeping generalization that all transgender women incarcerated at EMCF are dangerous and engage in sexually harassing and / or assaultive behavior.” The Office of the Attorney General said the claim that convicted male criminals pose a threat to incarcerated women was a “baseless” assertion.

There's no such thing as transphobia, but women do have a justifiable reason to fear being raped by men who are literally locked in a room with them.

Especially because those men have a criminal history, and often a violent one.

A specific phobia is an UNREASONABLE fear towards something that is not threatening.



A rapist is a threat, regardless of his gender identity. Therefore in this case,the fear is not a phobia but a legitimate fear.



Just because the rapist happens to be transgender does not… — Dr. Fan of the Little Flower (@TheresaMer19530) July 8, 2026

The Left seems to think female inmates, and women in general, need to risk their safety to appease mentally ill men.

This is nuts. In response to the rape, the AG said that the idea of men in women's prisons being a threat to women is "baseless." HE RAPED A WOMAN. pic.twitter.com/LBzp7ijn4J — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) July 8, 2026

This is how they feel about you, ladies.

A woman was raped by a "trans woman" in prison.



The "trans woman" was a 6'1" man.



She reported it to officials. DNA evidence was retrieved from her clothing.



The attorney general got her lawsuit dismissed by arguing that she is a bigot, and that she didn't complain enough. https://t.co/aEVYgirGNu pic.twitter.com/ypPrsXbwxI — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) July 8, 2026

Why complain? So she can get thrown into solitary for being 'intolerant'?

“The Office of the Attorney General said the claim that convicted male criminals pose a threat to incarcerated women was a “baseless” assertion.”



Baseless? Baseless? BASELESS? https://t.co/NVyRmobGzQ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 7, 2026

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This is maddening.

After years of telling women that all men are rapists and the 'Me Too' movement, they forced women to accept men into their safe spaces and prisons. And when we object, or when we are assaulted or raped, they call us transphobic.

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