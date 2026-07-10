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Tipsheet

New Jersey's Prison System Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 1:30 PM
New Jersey's Prison System Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit
JANIFEST/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Left's push to force the trans agenda down our throats has serious consequences for women and girls, and perhaps none more so than the women currently held in blue state prisons. In California, three female inmates were raped by Tremaine Carroll, a man who merely claimed to be a woman, and at least one of those women was punished for reporting it.

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The same thing happened in Minnesota, where supporters read letters from female inmates detailing men housed in their prison cells and the punishments they faced for speaking out. Some former female inmates even testified before Congress about the abuse they faced not just at the hands of 'trans-identifying men' but the prison system that protected these mentally ill men instead of the women they abused.

Now, a female inmate in New Jersey is suing the state Department of Corrections after she was raped by one of these men. In response to the suit, a state attorney accused the woman of being 'transphobic.'

Here's more:

An inmate at New Jersey’s only women’s prison is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit she filed against the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) alleging that she was sexually abused by a trans-identified male transfer. In the August 2023 complaint, the woman, identified in court records as F. H., said that a “transgender inmate” with “fully functioning male parts” raped her on two occasions, in September and October 2022.

While the name of the male transfer was anonymized as Q. G. in court records, Reduxx can reveal that the “transgender inmate” named in the lawsuit is violent convict Quagee Gibbons, who stands at 6’1″ and weighs nearly 300 pounds.

Gibbons, who is listed as a “female” in the New Jersey inmate directory, has multiple convictions, including for manslaughter in 2014, threats of violence, and physical assault.

...

In his motion to dismiss F. H.’s complaint, counsel for the NJDOC, Attorney General Jeremy Feigenbaum, appeared to argue that F. H. was transphobic.

In his response, Feigenbaum wrote that the plaintiff had made a “sweeping generalization that all transgender women incarcerated at EMCF are dangerous and engage in sexually harassing and / or assaultive behavior.” The Office of the Attorney General said the claim that convicted male criminals pose a threat to incarcerated women was a “baseless” assertion.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME MINNESOTA NEW JERSEY TRANSGENDER

There's no such thing as transphobia, but women do have a justifiable reason to fear being raped by men who are literally locked in a room with them.

Especially because those men have a criminal history, and often a violent one.

The Left seems to think female inmates, and women in general, need to risk their safety to appease mentally ill men.

This is how they feel about you, ladies.

Why complain? So she can get thrown into solitary for being 'intolerant'?

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This is maddening.

After years of telling women that all men are rapists and the 'Me Too' movement, they forced women to accept men into their safe spaces and prisons. And when we object, or when we are assaulted or raped, they call us transphobic.

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