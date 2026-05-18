The NHS Is About to Get Slammed With Discrimination Claims Following Tribunal's Ruling

VIP
Democrats Are Falling Apart
Democrats Are Falling Apart
Trump Moves to Drop $10 Billion Lawsuit Against IRS
Trump Moves to Drop $10 Billion Lawsuit Against IRS
Remember That Six-Year-Old Who Shot a Teacher? Well...
Remember That Six-Year-Old Who Shot a Teacher? Well...
CDC Issues Entry Ban for Certain African Countries As WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Health Emergency
CDC Issues Entry Ban for Certain African Countries As WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak...
President Trump Takes Aim at Thomas Massie on the Eve of Kentucky's Primary
President Trump Takes Aim at Thomas Massie on the Eve of Kentucky's Primary
Amy Klobuchar Sent an Innocent Man to Prison, Now Minnesota Taxpayers Are on the Hook
Amy Klobuchar Sent an Innocent Man to Prison, Now Minnesota Taxpayers Are on...
Woman Behind 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Points the Finger at Minnesota Democrats
Woman Behind 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Points the Finger at Minnesota Democrats
VIP
Anti-Capitalists Need to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are
Anti-Capitalists Need to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are
CA Homeowners Are Being Asked to Search Their Properties for Hidden Cameras. The Reason Why Is Disturbing
CA Homeowners Are Being Asked to Search Their Properties for Hidden Cameras. The...
Italian Officials Are Now Saying Yesterday's Car Attack Wasn't Terrorism, but This Instead
Italian Officials Are Now Saying Yesterday's Car Attack Wasn't Terrorism, but This Instead
Prominent Jewish Leaders Call for a Boycott of Zohran Mamdani, Citing Surging Antisemitism
Prominent Jewish Leaders Call for a Boycott of Zohran Mamdani, Citing Surging Antisemitism
Mamdani Reveals What He Believes Are the Nine Most Terrifying Words in the English Language
Mamdani Reveals What He Believes Are the Nine Most Terrifying Words in the...
Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea
Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea
Karen Bass Is Terrified of Spencer Pratt, and Everyone Knows It
Karen Bass Is Terrified of Spencer Pratt, and Everyone Knows It
Tipsheet

The NHS Is About to Get Slammed With Discrimination Claims Following Tribunal's Ruling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 18, 2026 9:30 AM
The NHS Is About to Get Slammed With Discrimination Claims Following Tribunal's Ruling
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is about to get hit with thousands of discrimination claims after a tribunal found —  once again — that it wrongly allowed men to use single-sex toilets because those men 'identified' as women. This ruling comes long after the U.K.'s highest court ruled that 'transgender women' are not entitled to the same legal protections and rights as biological women. The British Left has been dragging its feet on adhering to this ruling, of course, but this latest tribunal finding is another blow to the trans agenda in Britain.

Advertisement

Here's more:

The NHS could become flooded with thousands of discrimination claims from female staff after a tribunal found it has wrongly been allowing trans women to use single-sex toilets.

An NHS employee in Leeds successfully sued health bosses this week, saying she suffered discrimination and harassment because transgender colleagues were told they could use single-sex facilities, including lavatories and showers.

Her case centred on policies adopted by NHS England in 2017, which stated that transgender colleagues could use facilities according to the gender they identified as.

While she did not encounter transgender women (biological males) in the facilities she used, Leeds Employment Tribunal upheld her complaint that the policy itself created a hostile environment, and was therefore harassment based on her biological sex.

But NHS England, which advises trusts, is yet to update its guidance since a landmark court ruling last year. Many trusts say they are waiting until this happens.

While some trusts have ‘withdrawn’ their guidance since last year’s Supreme Court ruling that ‘woman’ in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, critics point out they have not been replaced.

That's ridiculous.

Recommended

Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM

The media does not help by continuing to call them 'transgender women.'

They're men.

It's abuse. There's no other way to describe it.

"This is the inevitable consequence of the transgender takeover of our institutions: millions of pounds eventually paid out in compensation.And don’t forget- most of this happened under the last Conservative government. Those of us who tried to stop it, dismissed," Braverman wrote on X.

Voters need to oust the government that allows this.

Advertisement

Which is why they don't care. If the NHS authorities were held personally liable for dragging their feet on enacting these policies, things would change quickly.

But who needs healthcare when there are trans rights to be fought for? That's how the Left thinks, after all.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea Dmitri Bolt
Remember That Six-Year-Old Who Shot a Teacher? Well... Jeff Charles
The GOP’s Midterm Reversal of Fortune Kurt Schlichter
Karen Bass Is Terrified of Spencer Pratt, and Everyone Knows It Dmitri Bolt
Amy Klobuchar Sent an Innocent Man to Prison, Now Minnesota Taxpayers Are on the Hook Amy Curtis
Woman Behind 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Points the Finger at Minnesota Democrats Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement