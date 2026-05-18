The NHS Is About to Get Slammed With Discrimination Claims Following Tribunal's Ruling

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is about to get hit with thousands of discrimination claims after a tribunal found — once again — that it wrongly allowed men to use single-sex toilets because those men 'identified' as women. This ruling comes long after the U.K.'s highest court ruled that 'transgender women' are not entitled to the same legal protections and rights as biological women. The British Left has been dragging its feet on adhering to this ruling, of course, but this latest tribunal finding is another blow to the trans agenda in Britain.

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NHS faces thousands of discrimination claims from female staff after tribunal finds it wrongly allowed transgender women to use single-sex toilets https://t.co/mhvCjbNaUf — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 17, 2026

Here's more:

The NHS could become flooded with thousands of discrimination claims from female staff after a tribunal found it has wrongly been allowing trans women to use single-sex toilets. An NHS employee in Leeds successfully sued health bosses this week, saying she suffered discrimination and harassment because transgender colleagues were told they could use single-sex facilities, including lavatories and showers. Her case centred on policies adopted by NHS England in 2017, which stated that transgender colleagues could use facilities according to the gender they identified as. While she did not encounter transgender women (biological males) in the facilities she used, Leeds Employment Tribunal upheld her complaint that the policy itself created a hostile environment, and was therefore harassment based on her biological sex. But NHS England, which advises trusts, is yet to update its guidance since a landmark court ruling last year. Many trusts say they are waiting until this happens. While some trusts have ‘withdrawn’ their guidance since last year’s Supreme Court ruling that ‘woman’ in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, critics point out they have not been replaced.

That's ridiculous.

It's MEN not 'transgender women'!



They're dirty, deluded, crossdressing MEN - all mentally ill, predatory bastards.



Trans doesn't exist so stop calling those disgusting men any kind of women. They're not! They're f***ing MEN.



Stop insulting women. — Dina Shakti 🇬🇧 🇱🇰 (@Dina_Shakti) May 17, 2026

The media does not help by continuing to call them 'transgender women.'

They're men.

They let men watch women undress.



That is what they did.



Some people think certain men deserve to get to watch us, regardless of what we want.



Those people are predatory creeps. pic.twitter.com/KsRk6OHU8l — KPSS Woman who said NO (@MegaSausageHead) May 17, 2026

It's abuse. There's no other way to describe it.

The law recognises that women are within their rights to say no to a man.



Except when those men pretend to be women, it seems.



Absurd.



This is the inevitable consequence of the transgender takeover of our institutions: millions of pounds eventually paid out in compensation.… https://t.co/syENws4GE6 — Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) May 17, 2026

"This is the inevitable consequence of the transgender takeover of our institutions: millions of pounds eventually paid out in compensation.And don’t forget- most of this happened under the last Conservative government. Those of us who tried to stop it, dismissed," Braverman wrote on X.

Hilarious. The taxpayer is now going to have to also fund all the absolutely correct reciprocal discrimination cases against the weirdo trans lot for being weirdo trans pervs.



You have to draw a line somewhere… https://t.co/S7TKPn7GDO — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) May 17, 2026

Voters need to oust the government that allows this.

As the NHS refuses to follow the law and tell entitled tranvestites to give it a rest, the taxpayer will continue to pick up the bill. https://t.co/Xl8fArpxsS — Jack (@FFS_WhatNow) May 17, 2026

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Which is why they don't care. If the NHS authorities were held personally liable for dragging their feet on enacting these policies, things would change quickly.

Of course, this absolute absurdity means that there will be even less money for actual healthcare. But it looks as if it has to be this way, so bring it on… https://t.co/TE5ITRIDZI — Lily Maynard (@LilyLilyMaynard) May 17, 2026

But who needs healthcare when there are trans rights to be fought for? That's how the Left thinks, after all.