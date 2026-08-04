Justice Department Explains Why It's Monitoring Elections in Michigan

The Department of Justice’s Voting Rights Section and Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office staff are monitoring polling locations in Michigan on Tuesday, ahead of contentious primary elections in the swing state.

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Specifically, polling sites in Lansing, Hamtramck, East Lansing and Detroit are being watched by the federal government, according to a DOJ press release. The release explained that it is to “ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law."

“Our primary monitoring efforts continue today as we seek to ensure free and fair elections nationwide,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Department of Justice is devoting extensive resources to ensure uniform and nondiscriminatory monitoring. We appreciate the cooperation of these jurisdictions in promoting trust and transparency,” Dhillon stated.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office told Townhall that it was notified of the monitoring in Detroit, Lansing and East Lansing at the start of July, and the office sent out a press release on July 6 responding to the plan, then were notified afterward that Hamtramck polling locations would also be monitored.

A spokesperson for the office noted that the federal government has held meetings with city officials and Michigan Department of State staff.

"All reports so far today indicate that the monitors are carrying out their duties in accordance with the law," the state-level spokesperson added.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stated in July that "Michigan’s elections are transparent, accurate, accessible, and secure."

"And while the US Department of Justice continues to pursue baseless allegations to confuse voters about those facts, we welcome anyone who wants to - in compliance with the law - observe Michigan’s elections process," Benson added. "When they do, they will see what we already know to be true - Michigan’s professional local clerks are committed to ensuring our elections are safe, accessible, and fair."

The DOJ noted that individuals can ask for elections to be monitored in a particular area to see if federal laws are being followed, and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division will determine if it is “warranted.”

Two teams of U.S. Department of Justice observers are swinging through polling places in Lansing, MI today.



They sit off to the side, jot a few notes and move on. A Michigan Department of State official monitoring the monitors tells me they’ve been uniformly kind and cordial. pic.twitter.com/JWeJ5j9e0c — Simon D. Schuster (@Simon_Schuster) August 4, 2026

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In Michigan, many closely watched races are unfolding, especially the Democratic primary for the United States Senate between Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed. The primary has exposed serious fractures within the party, but whoever wins will take on Republican Mike Rogers in the general election rated a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.

The Tuesday primaries also include the competitive race for governor, as that general election contest is rated "Lean Democrat" by the aforementioned report.

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