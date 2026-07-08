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Tipsheet

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 1:20 PM
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Disgraced former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah was found guilty in December of one charge of felony obstruction for her role in aiding an illegal alien named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz with evading ICE after Flores-Ruiz appeared in Dugan's courtroom on domestic violence charges.

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Before her trial, Dugan had argued she enjoyed judicial immunity for her acts. But after she was convicted, her defense team tried to get the verdict thrown out, then they argued she deserved another trial or a dismissal of the guilty verdict. Federal Judge Lynn Adelmann denied both of those motions, but rescheduled Dugan's June 3 sentencing to today.

Dugan faced 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000.

Today, Dugan was given a $5,000 fine for her crime. That's it. No prison time and no probation.

Dugan reportedly spoke before her sentencing and remained defiant that she did anything wrong.

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES WISCONSIN

Judge Adelmann said prison was not necessary for Dugan.

This is a slap in the face, especially to the man and woman who were victims of Flores-Ruiz. They were in the courtroom the day Dugan decided to protect that illegal alien from ICE, and it was clear they will now be denied justice again.

The only silver lining in all of this is that Dugan's felony conviction means she will never be able to serve as a judge again, although she's not entirely barred from practicing law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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