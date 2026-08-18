California Just Passed a Law to Make the Price of Tires Skyrocket

California Gov. Gavin Newsom likes to say his state is free and not run by "fascists," by which he means Republicans. But California is not free, and every day the Democrats who have a stranglehold on Sacramento pass new legislation to make sure Californians lose a little bit more of their freedoms.

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They just approved new rules about the type of tires you can buy for your car, a move that will eliminate about 70 percent of all the tires currently sold in the state by 2033.

JUST IN:

California approves new rules limiting what tires you can buy when it’s time to replace them on your car.



It’s expected to eliminate 70% of tires currently sold in CA in 2033.



Tire makers and regulators are at odds over the impact on costs:https://t.co/PcT8sHcHLu — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 17, 2026

Here's more:

"This ultimately is about protecting consumers," said David Hochschild, the chairman of the California Energy Commission. "I see this as sheltering the public from higher costs in the long run." Tire manufacturers and the commission's staff are at odds over whether this will add to the cost of living in the state. Both sides acknowledged this will no longer allow the sale of a significant portion of the tires currently sold in California. At the center of this is a tire's rolling resistance, or how much energy a tire uses as it rolls down the road. Lower resistance means a vehicle uses less gas or electricity. New cars come with generally efficient tires, but consumers typically replace those with higher rolling resistance tires.

The basic economic law of supply and demand says that when you decrease supply and/or keep demand steady or increase it, prices will go up. Fewer tires will be available, which means Californians will pay more. This isn't hard.

We had to cut off shipping our bison fiber products to California July 1st.



Totally self-inflicted by them — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) August 18, 2026

And Gavin Newsom wants to do the same to the entire nation.

California didn’t need the revenue from those pesky tire sales places. No need for the jobs. AZ and NV will happily provide — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 18, 2026

Eventually, people will just leave California, and the state will collapse.

We reversed California’s ban on gas-powered cars so now the state is banning tires instead. This latest blow to common sense could cost drivers hundreds of dollars. https://t.co/lnQxwl1AJU — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 18, 2026

The power-hungry, control-freak Democrats will always find a way.

Californians: We’d like an end to rampant homelessness, skyrocketing crime, the ability to buy a home, send our kids to a school to get a decent education, and water for fighting fires



Democratic Supermajority: Best we can do is needlessly make your tires more expensive https://t.co/aFbXXuhbsg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 18, 2026

Their priorities are all out of whack. By design.

Newsom's Press Office took a victory lap on this.

SAVING CALIFORNIANS $$$



MAGA HATES TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/jjmSFyrXjQ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2026

It will not save them $1 billion. There's no way that will happen. Note the use of the word "could" in that headline.

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California also has some of the highest non-gas-tax rates in the nation.

You mean like how raising the minimum wage helped people make more money, and then tens of thousands of fast food workers lost their jobs?



.@GavinNewsom couldnt pick the winner of a one-horse race. https://t.co/1o4Tuk5wtH — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) August 18, 2026

Right. Except for the workers at Panera, because Newsom is friends with one of the owners.

We don’t need new tires.

Or new engines.

Or new doctors.

Or new bullet trains.

Or new rules.



We need new politicians. https://t.co/j1Ab7rTPUA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 18, 2026

California especially.

The cost of tires could go up by several hundred dollars.

So Newsom is lying, again.

We have to wonder if he or his wife has a tie to the few companies that now make state-approved tires.

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