DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

California Just Passed a Law to Make the Price of Tires Skyrocket

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
California Just Passed a Law to Make the Price of Tires Skyrocket
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

California Gov. Gavin Newsom likes to say his state is free and not run by "fascists," by which he means Republicans. But California is not free, and every day the Democrats who have a stranglehold on Sacramento pass new legislation to make sure Californians lose a little bit more of their freedoms. 

Advertisement

They just approved new rules about the type of tires you can buy for your car, a move that will eliminate about 70 percent of all the tires currently sold in the state by 2033.

Here's more:

"This ultimately is about protecting consumers," said David Hochschild, the chairman of the California Energy Commission. "I see this as sheltering the public from higher costs in the long run."

Tire manufacturers and the commission's staff are at odds over whether this will add to the cost of living in the state. Both sides acknowledged this will no longer allow the sale of a significant portion of the tires currently sold in California.

At the center of this is a tire's rolling resistance, or how much energy a tire uses as it rolls down the road. Lower resistance means a vehicle uses less gas or electricity. New cars come with generally efficient tires, but consumers typically replace those with higher rolling resistance tires.

The basic economic law of supply and demand says that when you decrease supply and/or keep demand steady or increase it, prices will go up. Fewer tires will be available, which means Californians will pay more. This isn't hard.

Recommended
This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop Joe Chalfant Polling Firm That Showed Francesca Hong Winning by Double Digits Just Admitted It Was All a Joke Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And Gavin Newsom wants to do the same to the entire nation.

Eventually, people will just leave California, and the state will collapse.

The power-hungry, control-freak Democrats will always find a way.

Their priorities are all out of whack. By design.

Newsom's Press Office took a victory lap on this.

It will not save them $1 billion. There's no way that will happen. Note the use of the word "could" in that headline.

Advertisement

California also has some of the highest non-gas-tax rates in the nation.

Right. Except for the workers at Panera, because Newsom is friends with one of the owners.

California especially.

The cost of tires could go up by several hundred dollars.

So Newsom is lying, again.

We have to wonder if he or his wife has a tie to the few companies that now make state-approved tires.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | ECONOMY | ENERGY | GAVIN NEWSOM | TAXES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop

This Star-Studded Progressive Event Featuring James Talarico and Kamala Harris Was a Complete Flop

Joe Chalfant
Polling Firm That Showed Francesca Hong Winning by Double Digits Just Admitted It Was All a Joke

Polling Firm That Showed Francesca Hong Winning by Double Digits Just Admitted It Was All a Joke

Amy Curtis
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow the Primary Action in Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska

ELECTION RESULTS: Follow the Primary Action in Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos