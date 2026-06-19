Illegal Alien from Chile Sentenced to 45 Months for Multi-State Identity Theft Scheme

A district judge sentenced an illegal alien from Chile to 45 months for her extensive identity theft scheme spanning 7 states and impacting 18 victims.

Mayorie Fernandez-Ormeno, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts for conspiracy to commit access device fraud, access device fraud, attempted access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal reentry after deportation.

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She will serve a total of 45 months' imprisonment, after which she is expected to be deported. The court also ordered Fernandez-Ormeno to pay $47,218.84 in restitution to her victims.

“This defendant showed no respect for our laws,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “She illegally entered the country and then made a living stealing other people’s identities. Those who thumb their nose at our sovereignty and prey on hardworking Americans will face the full force of federal law. Our office will continue working with our law enforcement partners to uphold the rule of law.”

A superseding indictment was returned in February 2025 following Fernandez-Ormeno's arrest in Philadelphia.

Fernandez-Ormeno had previously been removed from the United States but unlawfully returned in October 2023.

According to court documents, from approximately February 1, 2024, to April 25, 2024, Fernandez-Ormeno engaged in an extensive identity fraud scheme where she and her coconspirator would target and steal credit cards from individuals at local retailers and use those credit cards for their own personal use.

Over the course of her conspiracy, Fernandez-Ormeno stole credit cards from victims in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, resulting in a loss of $47,218.84 to 18 different victims.

“This sentence demonstrates the consequences for those who exploit stolen identities and victimize hardworking Americans across multiple states,” said HSI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino. “HSI will continue to aggressively investigate transnational fraud schemes and work with our partners to ensure that those who commit these crimes are brought to justice and held financially accountable to their victims.”

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Edwardsville Police Department contributed to this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Howard prosecuted the case.

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