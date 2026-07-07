Sour Grapes: Turns Out Jasmine Crockett Is Still Pretty Bitter About Her Senate Primary Loss

Socialists Won Big in New York and Colorado – Now They’re Coming for These States
Socialists Won Big in New York and Colorado – Now They’re Coming for...
This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial
This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial
Here's What Iranians Were Chanting During Khamenei Funeral Procession
Here's What Iranians Were Chanting During Khamenei Funeral Procession
New York Socialists Are Not Happy With 'The View' Right Now
New York Socialists Are Not Happy With 'The View' Right Now
British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us
British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If...
Rep. Bennie Thompson Urges Voters to Put Politics Ahead of Their Children's Financial Future
Rep. Bennie Thompson Urges Voters to Put Politics Ahead of Their Children's Financial...
Maine Democrats Have Another Candidate in Mind to Replace Platner, but This One's Problematic As Well
Maine Democrats Have Another Candidate in Mind to Replace Platner, but This One's...
Gavin Newsom Threatens to Arrest Anyone Who Tries to Clean Up California's Disastrous Election System
Gavin Newsom Threatens to Arrest Anyone Who Tries to Clean Up California's Disastrous...
Lupita Nyong'o Just Doomed Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Adaptation
Lupita Nyong'o Just Doomed Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Adaptation
Wisconsin Election Officials Have Sent Duplicate Mail-In Ballots to Green Bay Voters Again
Wisconsin Election Officials Have Sent Duplicate Mail-In Ballots to Green Bay Voters Again
Here's One of the Names Being Floated As a Replacement for Graham Platner
Here's One of the Names Being Floated As a Replacement for Graham Platner
President Trump Says the Iran War Was a Test of Our NATO Allies—And They Failed
President Trump Says the Iran War Was a Test of Our NATO Allies—And...
Iran Just Violated the Ceasefire Again
Iran Just Violated the Ceasefire Again
Former Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Arrested on Drug Charges
Former Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Arrested on Drug Charges
Tipsheet

Sour Grapes: Turns Out Jasmine Crockett Is Still Pretty Bitter About Her Senate Primary Loss

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 07, 2026 11:00 AM
Sour Grapes: Turns Out Jasmine Crockett Is Still Pretty Bitter About Her Senate Primary Loss
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was fascinating to watch the Democratic Party thwart Jasmine Crockett's Senate aspirations in real-time. Former late-night host Stephen Colbert even appeared to collaborate with the Talarico campaign, claiming that his interview with Talarico was pulled by CBS over concerns about the FCC's equal time rule. CBS said that was not the case, and Talarico managed to raise $2 million in campaign donations from the faux controversy.

Advertisement

Talarico went on to beat Crockett soundly in the primary and Crockett, for her part, is still bitter about that loss.

She called the primary a 'racist race' during a recent appearance at the Black Economic Forum earlier this month.

"You see a lot of haters got a lot of things to say about me and my race and how I ran it," Crockett said, "but the reality is that there was a lot of racism — not a lot — it was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right? But we live in America as y'all are celebrating 250, okay? We know what this country is."

It was the Democrats who did that to Crockett.

Crockett is also refusing to campaign with James Talarico.

Recommended

This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

"People keep trying to say, 'Well, Jasmine has to go and hold his hand.' No, I don't," Crockett said. "And don't worry about my math and how it works in my mind. Because the reality is that if you can give people more than one thing to vote for, then you have a better chance of getting them out to the polls."

"And honestly, some people just not going to be sold on certain people that are running in the state of Texas," she continued, "so the best thing that I can do is take down ballot candidates who no one's ever heard of and do my best to uplift them and increase the voter participation in a way that we did in Texas."

She's not wrong. The Christian-hating, 'God is nonbinary,' vegan-loving, pro-trans, anti-fossil fuel candidate is not going to play well in Texas.

Would Crockett have done better? Possibly. But Democrats decided Talarico was their man, and they pushed Crockett to the side.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Threatens to Arrest Anyone Who Tries to Clean Up California's Disastrous Election System Amy Curtis
Lupita Nyong'o Just Doomed Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Adaptation Amy Curtis
Maine Democrats Have Another Candidate in Mind to Replace Platner, but This One's Problematic As Well Amy Curtis
British Journalist Has a Message for Americans, Forgetting She'd Be Speaking German If It Wasn't for Us Amy Curtis
Here's What Iranians Were Chanting During Khamenei Funeral Procession Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Defense Attorney Thinks Charlie Kirk's Assassin Won't Go to Trial Jeff Charles
Advertisement