Sour Grapes: Turns Out Jasmine Crockett Is Still Pretty Bitter About Her Senate Primary Loss

It was fascinating to watch the Democratic Party thwart Jasmine Crockett's Senate aspirations in real-time. Former late-night host Stephen Colbert even appeared to collaborate with the Talarico campaign, claiming that his interview with Talarico was pulled by CBS over concerns about the FCC's equal time rule. CBS said that was not the case, and Talarico managed to raise $2 million in campaign donations from the faux controversy.

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Talarico went on to beat Crockett soundly in the primary and Crockett, for her part, is still bitter about that loss.

She called the primary a 'racist race' during a recent appearance at the Black Economic Forum earlier this month.

Jasmine Crockett is still fuming about her Senate primary loss:



“It was a racist race."



"But we live in America and y'all are celebrating 250, ok? We know what this country is."



Her own party didn’t want her to win. Attacks America anyway. pic.twitter.com/d8TvtvRItZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

"You see a lot of haters got a lot of things to say about me and my race and how I ran it," Crockett said, "but the reality is that there was a lot of racism — not a lot — it was racist. It was a racist race. It is what it is, right? But we live in America as y'all are celebrating 250, okay? We know what this country is."

It was the Democrats who did that to Crockett.

Crockett is also refusing to campaign with James Talarico.

Jasmine Crockett does NOT want to campaign with Talarico:



"People keep trying to say, well, Jasmine has to go and hold his hand. Nah, I don’t."



"And honestly, some people just not going to be sold on certain people that are running in the state of Texas."



Welp. That one’s not… https://t.co/nV7Zgqt4LD pic.twitter.com/32PqzuIHFv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

"People keep trying to say, 'Well, Jasmine has to go and hold his hand.' No, I don't," Crockett said. "And don't worry about my math and how it works in my mind. Because the reality is that if you can give people more than one thing to vote for, then you have a better chance of getting them out to the polls."

"And honestly, some people just not going to be sold on certain people that are running in the state of Texas," she continued, "so the best thing that I can do is take down ballot candidates who no one's ever heard of and do my best to uplift them and increase the voter participation in a way that we did in Texas."

She's not wrong. The Christian-hating, 'God is nonbinary,' vegan-loving, pro-trans, anti-fossil fuel candidate is not going to play well in Texas.

Would Crockett have done better? Possibly. But Democrats decided Talarico was their man, and they pushed Crockett to the side.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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