We Have More Details on Hayden Panettiere's Tragic Death

Earlier this morning, we learned of the tragic passing of Hayden Panettiere, who died in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend. Details were scarce, but her father confirmed her death to news outlets, and now we have more details. She was reportedly found unresponsive by a friend of the late actress around 2 PM on Sunday. The cause was a suspected overdose. No signs of foul play were observed in the preliminary stages of the investigation into her death (via NY Post):

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🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Renowned actress Hayden Panettiere dies at the young age of 36, chillingly months after she exposed how Hollywood is sick and depraved...



...saying that at 18, she had to fight off a nude famous man on a boat after she was forcibly dragged to him



Cause… pic.twitter.com/MGzqUsTU2i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2026

Hayden Panettiere Suffered Apparent Overdose, Was Unresponsive as ‘Advanced Life Support’ Was Administered Before Death https://t.co/wiTHMDr6uK — People (@people) August 17, 2026

Hayden Panettiere's death is under investigation, but there were “not any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” according to police.



Law enforcement confirms “an acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call” and "upon arrival, medical assistance was… pic.twitter.com/U81KZZveM6 — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2026

Panettiere’s unidentified pal called 911 at 1:51 p.m. Sunday from a Greenville, SC, apartment to report an “unresponsive female” in “cardiac arrest,” according to dispatch audio obtained by The Post. Responding paramedics tried to resuscitate the 36-year-old Palisades, NY, native with “advanced cardiac life support,” which can include breathing tubes, defibrillators, and emergency medication such as IV drugs. Several minutes later, a different EMT says they are responding to a possible “overdose” at the same address, and that “CPR is in progress.” The actress was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. – just five days before her 37th birthday. It’s not clear who placed the 911 call. Police revealed Sunday she was found by an “acquaintance,” without revealing their identity.

Panettiere was 36.

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