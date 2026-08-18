New Audio Shows Abdul El-Sayed Hates the Second Amendment

Despite the fact that the Abdul El-Sayed campaign erased hundreds of YouTube videos in an attempt to hide his record from Michigan voters, they didn't scrub everything from the Internet. Newly surfaced video showed that El-Sayed argued against the Second Amendment.

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Of course, this development surprises absolutely no one.

Good luck with that, Michigan.



El-Sayed argued against the Second Amendment in unearthed social media videos https://t.co/P89cz34V71 — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) August 16, 2026

Here's more:

A controversial progressive Democrat who has campaigned with high-profile socialists and is running to be the state's next U.S. senator from Michigan responded after hidden videos on his YouTube channel trashing the Second Amendment resurfaced. "Abdul respects the Second Amendment, and also believes that access to healthcare is a right," Abdul El-Sayed spokeswoman Roxie Richner told Fox News Digital when reached for comment about comments made in the now-secret videos. "What if we tweaked the Constitution, amended the amendment, and instead of the right to bear arms, we change it to the right to have health care?" he said in a YouTube video posted on April 6, 2023.

Some of El-Sayed's comments include a proposal to replace the right to keep and bear arms with a right to healthcare.

CNN broke this story, but we've republished the full transcript of El-Sayed's gun video and included a lot more quotes that give insight into his (at least previous) views on guns. Definitely worth a read. https://t.co/CHPxHfnPuU — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 14, 2026

"I want to propose something," El-Sayed said in the April 6, 2023 video. "What if we tweaked the Constitution? Amended the amendment and instead of the right to bear arms, we change it to the right to have healthcare.

El-Sayed also said "white Christian nationalists" were to blame for the transgender shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee.

🚨 The mask is off: Abdul El-Sayed showed his true colors: proposing to abolish the Second Amendment and blaming “white Christian nationalists” for the transgender shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee.



This radical will be a massive liability for Democrats in Michigan.… pic.twitter.com/7FHEvZfFIh — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) August 15, 2026

According to Fox News, a 2022 video shows El-Sayed saying the Second Amendment doesn't protect individual gun ownership, just community-based militias and police.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed hid roughly 100 YouTube videos before launching his Senate campaign — including ones where he argued the Second Amendment should be scrapped and replaced with a right to health care.



In a 2022 video, El-Sayed claimed the Second Amendment… pic.twitter.com/vL9Scs15M4 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) August 13, 2026

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In arguing against the Second Amendment, El-Sayed said replacing the right to have guns with a "right" to healthcare would mean "fewer people dying by gun and more people living because they have health care."

Like all Democrats, Abdul El-Sayed would strip Americans of our right to keep and bear arms. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) said the Constitution is an "obstacle" to their revolution, and removing the Second Amendment would help them overcome that obstacle.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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