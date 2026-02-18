John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Tipsheet

Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 18, 2026 3:00 PM
Are Democrats Working With the Media to Derail Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run?
AP Photo/LM Otero

Yesterday, CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert said his network pulled the plug on his interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. CBS later said they didn't prevent the interview from airing but provided "legal guidance" on FCC equal-time rules, including giving time to Talarico's Democratic opponent, Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

And that's what makes this development interesting.

Crockett was on MS NOW with Jen Psaki to talk about it. 

"They name-checked you," Psaki said, "they said that the show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett."

"What do you make of that explanation?" Psaki asked.

"We actually received a phone call...a little bit earlier today and in that call they explained that they actually told CBS that they could go ahead and move forward with the interview of James Talarico. They just needed to offer me equal time," Crockett replied. "I did not get a request from the Colbert show to go on. As you know, I've been on Colbert multiple times and frankly, if we would have gotten an offer, that would've been great, but we're in the middle of early voting, so I'm kind of focused on being in Texas at this moment."

Now some are wondering if Democrats aren't trying to undermine Crockett's Senate campaign, as Talarico's campaign raised $2 million in the last 24 hours over the CBS-Colbert non-controversy.

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

"This show's getting more attention now than it ever has before," said host Dana Perino.

"Yeah, Dana, it's a shame it's not sweeps right now because you can imagine the ratings that would be coming out of this," Mark Meredith replied. "Stephen Colbert is a short-timer at CBS, but his decision to interview Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico over the network concerns may have a long-term impact on both Texas and this year's midterm races."

Democrats have vowed to spend $30 million to flip that Senate seat. As we reported yesterday, even The New York Times has every Republican ahead of both Crocket and Talarico in the general election, so that money may all be for naught.

The primary will take place on March 3.

