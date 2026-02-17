CBS Exposes James Talarico's Lie Just As Early Voting Begins

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico appeared on Stephen Colbert’s YouTube channel last night, with Talarico uploading the hit to his social media accounts all while claiming that President Trump’s FCC “refused to air my interview” because “Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas.” The media hit comes just as early voting kicks off in the Texas primaries.

Advertisement

This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see.



His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert.



Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas. pic.twitter.com/BCev5jZbKc — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 17, 2026

Of course, the leftist spin apparatus quickly jumped into action, falsely claiming that Trump and FCC Chair Brendan Carr “threatened” CBS if they chose to air the segment. They also completely made up a story about CBS claiming “financial reasons” to cover for these supposed threats, in a post that got tens of thousands of likes and over a million views.

It’s important that you understand what happened last night.



Last night, Stephen Colbert interviewed Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, a candidate who, by all accounts, is on track in the polls to flip Texas blue.



In response, Trump’s FCC reportedly threatened… pic.twitter.com/IEyWg7KnuW — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) February 17, 2026

In reality, the network themselves decided to not move forward with the segment on their live show, and instead just encouraged viewers to watch the interview online as a workaround to the equal-time rule that would’ve required Colbert to allow Jasmine Crockett have airtime as well. Even slimy Brian Stelter admitted that this was the case.

This just in from CBS: "THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2026

If they wanted to, they simply could have given Crockett airtime as well, but hilariously, they’d rather move the entire interview off their main airwave than give Crockett a few minutes to speak.

It was clearly an attempt at electioneering in favor of Talarico, the guy routinely accepted as far more electable than Crockett, and it definitely worked. Search trends for Talarico skyrocketed following the interview and their ruse.

Crockett and Talarico are still engaged in a contentious primary which will be decided on Mar. 3.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.