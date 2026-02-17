Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tourn...
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty...
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the Attack
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the...
VIP
And That, My Dear Children, Is Why the GOP Keeps Losing...
And That, My Dear Children, Is Why the GOP Keeps Losing...
The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie.
The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a...
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84
Weirdos, Child-Haters, and Other Leftists
Weirdos, Child-Haters, and Other Leftists
Why So Much Faith in Politics?
Why So Much Faith in Politics?
Seventh Inning Stretcher
Seventh Inning Stretcher
We Have Not Forgotten About American Hostage Dennis Coyle
We Have Not Forgotten About American Hostage Dennis Coyle
Allegations of Antisemitism Against the Heritage Foundation Are Baseless
Allegations of Antisemitism Against the Heritage Foundation Are Baseless
Newsom’s $450 Million 911 Debacle Reminds Why We Oppose Federal Welfare
Newsom’s $450 Million 911 Debacle Reminds Why We Oppose Federal Welfare
To Win the Midterms, the GOP Should Take on (Then Run on) Fraud
To Win the Midterms, the GOP Should Take on (Then Run on) Fraud
Why the Olympics Tanked in China but Thrive in Italy
Why the Olympics Tanked in China but Thrive in Italy
Tipsheet

CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 17, 2026 7:30 AM
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Townhall Media

In January, the FCC warned late-night shows that it would enforce its equal-time rule, which governs interviews with candidates for office. In short, the rules say that Democratic and Republican candidates need to be given equal time on these shows, as outlined in a letter from FCC Chair Brendan Carr:

Advertisement

Under section 315, if a broadcast station permits any legally qualified candidate for public office to use its facilities, it shall provide an equal opportunity to all other legally qualified candidates for that office.⁴ This statutory requirement and the corresponding FCC rules⁵ seek to ensure that no legally qualified candidate for office is unfairly given less access to the public airwaves than their opponent.

Now CBS has chosen not to air an interview Stephen Colbert did with Democratic candidate James Talarico, who is running for the Senate from Texas.

Here's more:

Defending the move, the FCC chair said if Colbert and his fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel—who has also derided this proposed rule change—did not want to comply with this requirement, “then they can go to a cable channel or podcast or a streaming service.” The Late Show host played a clip of Carr’s remarks and said “Great idea, man whose job is to regulate broadcast TV, suggest everyone just leave broadcast TV.” Colbert, however, noted he decided to take Brendan Carr’s advice, adding, “I am going to interview James Talarico tonight, but it's not going to be on the Late Show. It's going to be on the Late Show's YouTube page.

Colbert also called out his own network after noting that the FCC notice has not yet outright eliminated the exception for talk shows. “Now, as I said, at this point, he's [Carr] just released a letter that says he's thinking about doing away with the exception for late night. He hasn't done away with it yet, but my network is unilaterally enforcing it as if he had.” As the audience booed CBS’s move, Colbert quipped, “I want to assure you, this decision is for purely financial reasons,” a reference to the reasoning CBS provided for cancelling his show. Colbert then pointed out that the FCC has opened an investigation into ABC’s daytime talk show The View after it aired an interview with Talarico.

Recommended

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS JIMMY KIMMEL JAMES TALARICO

Keep in mind that Colbert could have invited the Republicans — John Cornyn, AG Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt — onto his show but it appears neither CBS nor Colbert did. Instead, his interview with Talarico was put on the show's YouTube page.

Bingo.

Weird, that.

Talarico took the opportunity to lie about why his interview didn't air so he could blame Trump.

Advertisement

No, the FCC didn't refuse anything. CBS made the decision because Colbert hadn't interviewed the Republican.

By the way, about flipping Texas blue? John Cornyn won reelection in 2020 with 53 percent of the vote, in a year when President Trump lost his reelection bid. And right now, The New York Times has every Republican running for the Senate ahead of both Jasmine Crockett and Talarico.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny Matt Vespa
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament Matt Vespa
The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie. Amy Curtis
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84 Amy Curtis
This Federal Judge's Ruling Against Trump Oozes With Hypocrisy Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on Twitter Before the Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement