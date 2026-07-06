The Wisconsin Congressional Staffer Who Called for 'Trans Jihad' Got Fired, Doubled Down on His Rhetoric

Last week, we learned that Teha Delaruelle, a 'transgender' staffer for Wisconsin Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille, also a 'transgender woman,' made multiple social media posts calling for 'trans jihad' and urging followers to 'kill your local Republican.' Delaruelle, a man, posted multiple videos calling for violence against his political opponents.

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He has now been fired by the DeVille campaign.

A Democrat congressional candidate confirms that a radical trans activist volunteer was fired after posting videos urging followers to "kill your local Republican" and planning a "trans jihad." https://t.co/cXgL7CDwph pic.twitter.com/J1f9dv2p5M — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) July 2, 2026

Here's more:

A transgender activist and former volunteer for a Democratic congressional candidate in Wisconsin was removed from the campaign after posting calls for violence against Republicans and declaring a “trans jihad” against conservatives. Teha Delaruelle, a biological male who identifies as female, briefly worked on the campaign of Katrina deVille, a transgender Democratic Socialist running in the Aug. 11 primary to unseat Republican Rep. Tony Wied, a Trump ally. DeVille confirmed in an email to The New York Post that Delaruelle was fired after officials determined the activist was “deeply troubled” and posed a security risk. DeVille told the Post Delaruelle was a campaign volunteer for a “very short while” but was fired when deVille determined Delaruelle was “deeply troubled.” DeVille then said he blocked Delaruelle from all social media accounts “because they were actively creating a dangerous situation around my campaign.” In one video, Delaruelle sits before a whiteboard scrawled with “kill your local Republican” and urges followers to make the threat a “moderate position” in Wisconsin. “We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin,” Delaruelle says, flashing a thumbs-up.

That's a start.

We have many of these “trans jihads” who have been brainwashed in Wisconsin and surrounding states …… — K (@timeforwings77) July 2, 2026

Deep blue places like Dane County do not help.

Despite being fired, Delaruelle is not backing down on his calls for violence.

UPDATE: During an hour-long TikTok Live last night, Teha Delaruelle defended his calls for “Trans Jihad” and to “K*ll Your Local Republican,” claiming he was simply saying out loud what everyone else says privately.



Delaruelle received a visit from local police, but he was in… pic.twitter.com/hKi9L7V5Wp — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 2, 2026

"I think what I hate the most is that how many people personally agree with me, and then ... essentially in private, and then ... left me get cooked and fried," he said. "All I ever, ever have done and say is what people have said ... all I did was give it a camera," he said in his rambling defense.

"That's enough to condemn me, I guess."

We must stop pandering to the mentally unstable. — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) July 2, 2026

Reopen the asylums.

It's time to hold Democrats accountable for the violent rhetoric of their own. Contact Wisconsin Evers and ask him to condemn this rhetoric. You can call his office here. pic.twitter.com/ZcJYXPMFif — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) July 2, 2026

With the return of Patriot Front over the weekend, every Republican from Albany to Anaheim has been asked to condemn them. Where is the Democratic Party's condemnation of Delaruelle?

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Tucker Carlson: Charlie Kirk was not murdered for his opinions on transgenderism. Obviously.



Average Tranny Livestreamer: yea so we should do violent terrorism and murder every single Republican, something we actually talk about doing all the time https://t.co/dhOJpnhXgE — Vials (@hisbelovedsleep) July 2, 2026

They not only talk about it, but several mass shootings have also been done by 'transgender' people.

This is what 90% of Democrats believe. The trantifa terrorists are just suicidal enough to not care about the consequences of carrying out an attack like this. https://t.co/gKFP7vjJ1H — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) July 3, 2026

The Democratic Party's own base wants their politicians to risk their lives and safety to advance their political agenda. Violence is how they do it.

News flash everyone:



As I keep attempting to point out, no amount of legislation is going to make these people disappear or become less radicalized. They are locked in and will keep moving towards the hot war side of their revolution regardless of the actions taken



Prepare… https://t.co/HxBBemF0zX — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) July 2, 2026

Yes. Prepare accordingly.

And Delaruelle is playing the victim, of course.

As per usual, the dude is out here playing the victim on an alt. https://t.co/1v6uRzQBl7 pic.twitter.com/RlqxhdQpb3 — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) July 2, 2026

"My life has been made hell, and I was proven right, and I genuinely would have just chosen to have fled and never gotten involved," Delaruelle wrote in one post.

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In another one, he continued, "I made an edgy post referencing something Steve Bannon said. It was never a call for violence or action even. It was just to point out right-wing hypocrisy with rhetoric and language. I'm being gangstalked and spammed with threats and the feds are looking at me like I'm an animal."

No, he's being looked at because he made violent threats. He cannot blame Steve Bannon or 'right-wing hypocrisy' for this. Delaruelle called to kill Republicans and to engage in 'trans jihad.' He's not the victim here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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