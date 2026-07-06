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Tipsheet

The Wisconsin Congressional Staffer Who Called for 'Trans Jihad' Got Fired, Doubled Down on His Rhetoric

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 5:00 PM
The Wisconsin Congressional Staffer Who Called for 'Trans Jihad' Got Fired, Doubled Down on His Rhetoric
AP Photo/John Hanna

Last week, we learned that Teha Delaruelle, a 'transgender' staffer for Wisconsin Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille, also a 'transgender woman,' made multiple social media posts calling for 'trans jihad' and urging followers to 'kill your local Republican.' Delaruelle, a man, posted multiple videos calling for violence against his political opponents.

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He has now been fired by the DeVille campaign.

Here's more:

A transgender activist and former volunteer for a Democratic congressional candidate in Wisconsin was removed from the campaign after posting calls for violence against Republicans and declaring a “trans jihad” against conservatives.

Teha Delaruelle, a biological male who identifies as female, briefly worked on the campaign of Katrina deVille, a transgender Democratic Socialist running in the Aug. 11 primary to unseat Republican Rep. Tony Wied, a Trump ally. DeVille confirmed in an email to The New York Post that Delaruelle was fired after officials determined the activist was “deeply troubled” and posed a security risk.

DeVille told the Post Delaruelle was a campaign volunteer for a “very short while” but was fired when deVille determined Delaruelle was “deeply troubled.” DeVille then said he blocked Delaruelle from all social media accounts “because they were actively creating a dangerous situation around my campaign.”

In one video, Delaruelle sits before a whiteboard scrawled with “kill your local Republican” and urges followers to make the threat a “moderate position” in Wisconsin. “We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin,” Delaruelle says, flashing a thumbs-up.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN

That's a start.

Deep blue places like Dane County do not help.

Despite being fired, Delaruelle is not backing down on his calls for violence.

"I think what I hate the most is that how many people personally agree with me, and then ... essentially in private, and then ... left me get cooked and fried," he said. "All I ever, ever have done and say is what people have said ... all I did was give it a camera," he said in his rambling defense.

"That's enough to condemn me, I guess."

Reopen the asylums.

With the return of Patriot Front over the weekend, every Republican from Albany to Anaheim has been asked to condemn them. Where is the Democratic Party's condemnation of Delaruelle?

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They not only talk about it, but several mass shootings have also been done by 'transgender' people.

The Democratic Party's own base wants their politicians to risk their lives and safety to advance their political agenda. Violence is how they do it.

Yes. Prepare accordingly.

And Delaruelle is playing the victim, of course.

"My life has been made hell, and I was proven right, and I genuinely would have just chosen to have fled and never gotten involved," Delaruelle wrote in one post.

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In another one, he continued, "I made an edgy post referencing something Steve Bannon said. It was never a call for violence or action even. It was just to point out right-wing hypocrisy with rhetoric and language. I'm being gangstalked and spammed with threats and the feds are looking at me like I'm an animal."

No, he's being looked at because he made violent threats. He cannot blame Steve Bannon or 'right-wing hypocrisy' for this. Delaruelle called to kill Republicans and to engage in 'trans jihad.' He's not the victim here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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