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Tipsheet

Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to Advance Trans Agenda

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 3:15 PM
Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to Advance Trans Agenda
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Leftists are not happy that the Supreme Court ruled to protect women and girls from 'trans-identifying' men invading their sports. States have the right to segregate sports based on biological sex, SCOTUS said, and women are deserving of protection under Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

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It's a matter of fairness and a matter of safety. Girls are physically different from boys, even boys who say they're girls, and those boys have an unfair advantage in sporting competitions. They can also harm girls, as high school volleyball player Payton McNabb knows all too well. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and other complications after a boy spiked a volleyball into her face during a game several years ago.

Despite that, Democrats and their new socialist friends are bound and determined to make women and girls second-class citizens for the sake of the trans activist crowd.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, the socialist who won in NY-13, is one of them. She vows to protect trans individuals.

"They think that trans people can be pushed into the shadows, that they will simply disappear," Chevalier wrote. Let me be clear: trans people have always existed and always will. When you come for one of us, you come for all of us. To my trans neighbors in NY-13 and across the nation: you can always count on me to fight for your right to a dignified life."

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Related:

SOCIALISM SUPREME COURT TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

What about the dignity of women and girls, Darializa?

She's a tool for the patriarchy.

Yes.

So are many other Americans.

That does not matter to the socialist. They don't care about women and girls, and they certainly don't care about women and girls winning anything. They care about their agenda, and power, and whatever it takes to advance the first and gain the second.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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