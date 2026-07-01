Darializa Avila Chevalier Vows to Make Women and Girls Second Class Citizens to Advance Trans Agenda

Leftists are not happy that the Supreme Court ruled to protect women and girls from 'trans-identifying' men invading their sports. States have the right to segregate sports based on biological sex, SCOTUS said, and women are deserving of protection under Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

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It's a matter of fairness and a matter of safety. Girls are physically different from boys, even boys who say they're girls, and those boys have an unfair advantage in sporting competitions. They can also harm girls, as high school volleyball player Payton McNabb knows all too well. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and other complications after a boy spiked a volleyball into her face during a game several years ago.

Despite that, Democrats and their new socialist friends are bound and determined to make women and girls second-class citizens for the sake of the trans activist crowd.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, the socialist who won in NY-13, is one of them. She vows to protect trans individuals.

The Supreme Court and MAGA Republicans are trying to drive trans Americans out of public life. We see that in this ban, as well as in policies that insist that passports list Americans' sex assigned at birth, and in the attacks on gender-affirming care.



They think that trans… https://t.co/0Xnayz6OH3 — Darializa for Congress (@DarializaforNY) June 30, 2026

"They think that trans people can be pushed into the shadows, that they will simply disappear," Chevalier wrote. Let me be clear: trans people have always existed and always will. When you come for one of us, you come for all of us. To my trans neighbors in NY-13 and across the nation: you can always count on me to fight for your right to a dignified life."

What about the dignity of women and girls, Darializa?

Why do you hate girls? — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 30, 2026

She's a tool for the patriarchy.

No - this is to stop normalizing mental illness - you are literally insane and evil... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 1, 2026

Yes.

I am all for driving weirdos and perverts out of American public life. https://t.co/bo3YG4M0xD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 30, 2026

So are many other Americans.

It’s amazing how you can type out a whole essay about dignity while actively ignoring the dignity and hard work of female athletes. https://t.co/clci9x8hVF — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 30, 2026

That does not matter to the socialist. They don't care about women and girls, and they certainly don't care about women and girls winning anything. They care about their agenda, and power, and whatever it takes to advance the first and gain the second.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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