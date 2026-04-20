'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés

Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just...
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do
This Woman Brokered Arms Deals for Iran – Now She's Facing Decades in Prison
This Woman Brokered Arms Deals for Iran – Now She's Facing Decades in...
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024
Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They...
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
Brandon Johnson Plays the Race Card Over Restaurant Worker Wages
Brandon Johnson Plays the Race Card Over Restaurant Worker Wages
Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of Man'
Elizabeth Warren Says the Dem With the Nazi Tattoo Is 'Her Kind of...
VIP
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus Circulates on Social Media
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus...
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,' Vows to Ensure a Better One
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,'...
Companies Can Now Begin Applying for Tariff Refunds With Costs Expected to Exceed $166 Billion
Companies Can Now Begin Applying for Tariff Refunds With Costs Expected to Exceed...
Ro Khanna Doubles Down When Asked If He Really Thinks Obama's Leadership on Iran Was Better Than Trump's
Ro Khanna Doubles Down When Asked If He Really Thinks Obama's Leadership on...
Tipsheet

'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 20, 2026 3:30 PM
'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nick Shirley, an independent journalist and YouTuber, revealed in an interview Sunday that his situation is becoming increasingly dangerous as he continues to expose fraud across the country. He said that while traveling from place to place, individuals have begun posting his location on public online forums and issuing him death threats, all over an issue as non-partisan as fraud.

Advertisement

The "danger's real," Shirley said. "Like, for instance, last time I was in California, a few trips back, people were trying to dox my location live. I was at a hotel, and people were up on Reddit group chats saying where I was staying. And it's happened a few times now, so it's like almost even dangerous for me to go stay at hotels because you can get doxed really quick and people can find out where you're at."

"You get constant death threats from people," he continued. "The fraudsters are angry. In fact, yeah, they're very angry. I've had death threats, and one of them was even very specific about the date. It's actually supposed to be coming up very soon, the date that they said they'd kill me."

Shirley has repeatedly questioned why he receives criticism from Democrats for investigating fraud, an issue that affects every taxpaying American regardless of political affiliation. He made that point a centerpiece of his speech at CPAC and has continued to raise it in subsequent interviews. 

He has also pointed to what he sees as a more concerning dynamic. That top Democrats have insulted him and attempted to label him a creep, while declining to comment on his investigations. So far, none of Shirley’s investigations in California have been formally confirmed or denied by state officials. That lack of response from those with prosecutorial authority or institutional influence leaves the findings largely unaddressed, raising questions about why the allegations aren’t simply denied.

Recommended

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Thankfully, Shirley did say that the average American is overwhelmingly thankful for Shirley's work.

"But the majority of the public are very thankful. Like, when I'm out in public, so many people come up to me and say thank you," Shirley added. "It's actually interesting, at Sacramento, when I was just there, so many people were saying thank you, but the people inside the building, they all hate me because I'm exposing their corruption, but the people love me."

This comes as Shirley confronted several Democratic lawmakers at the California State Assembly as they moved to pass a bill dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” which would penalize much of his work, carrying potential consequences of thousands of dollars in fines or up to a year in jail.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic? Matt Vespa
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do Jeff Charles
The Most Important Lesson of the Iran War Is to Buy Guns and Ammo Kurt Schlichter
'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran Amy Curtis
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Advertisement