'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés

Nick Shirley, an independent journalist and YouTuber, revealed in an interview Sunday that his situation is becoming increasingly dangerous as he continues to expose fraud across the country. He said that while traveling from place to place, individuals have begun posting his location on public online forums and issuing him death threats, all over an issue as non-partisan as fraud.

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🚨 JUST IN: Nick Shirley reveals it's getting dangerous for him to stay at HOTELS because of the doxxing and killing plots



He says the date is coming up when someone planned an ASSASSINATION attempt on him. Disgusting.



"I've had death threats, and one of them was even very… pic.twitter.com/QcSY2lpRS3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

The "danger's real," Shirley said. "Like, for instance, last time I was in California, a few trips back, people were trying to dox my location live. I was at a hotel, and people were up on Reddit group chats saying where I was staying. And it's happened a few times now, so it's like almost even dangerous for me to go stay at hotels because you can get doxed really quick and people can find out where you're at."

"You get constant death threats from people," he continued. "The fraudsters are angry. In fact, yeah, they're very angry. I've had death threats, and one of them was even very specific about the date. It's actually supposed to be coming up very soon, the date that they said they'd kill me."

Shirley has repeatedly questioned why he receives criticism from Democrats for investigating fraud, an issue that affects every taxpaying American regardless of political affiliation. He made that point a centerpiece of his speech at CPAC and has continued to raise it in subsequent interviews.

He has also pointed to what he sees as a more concerning dynamic. That top Democrats have insulted him and attempted to label him a creep, while declining to comment on his investigations. So far, none of Shirley’s investigations in California have been formally confirmed or denied by state officials. That lack of response from those with prosecutorial authority or institutional influence leaves the findings largely unaddressed, raising questions about why the allegations aren’t simply denied.

Thankfully, Shirley did say that the average American is overwhelmingly thankful for Shirley's work.

"But the majority of the public are very thankful. Like, when I'm out in public, so many people come up to me and say thank you," Shirley added. "It's actually interesting, at Sacramento, when I was just there, so many people were saying thank you, but the people inside the building, they all hate me because I'm exposing their corruption, but the people love me."

This comes as Shirley confronted several Democratic lawmakers at the California State Assembly as they moved to pass a bill dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” which would penalize much of his work, carrying potential consequences of thousands of dollars in fines or up to a year in jail.

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