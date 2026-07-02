A Wisconsin Democrat Staffer Wants to Kill Republicans, and Guess Which Democrat Candidate Follows Him

Teha Delaruelle, a 'transgender' staffer for Wisconsin Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille (who is also a 'transgender' Leftist) has gone viral for threatening to kill Republicans and issuing a series of videos calling for a 'trans jihad.'

Advertisement

Teha Delaruelle, a volunteer staffer for Wisconsin Democrat Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille, posted a shocking series of videos planning a "trans jihad" and urging social media followers to "kill your local Republican." https://t.co/hf44Nk2gIv pic.twitter.com/FBcqaIuLuP — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

A volunteer staffer for Wisconsin Democrat Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille, posted a shocking series of videos planning a “trans jihad” and urging social media followers to “kill your local Republican.” Teha Delaruelle, a transgender male, posted a deranged video to social media calling on followers to “kill your local Republican” and claiming that they had only “one month” to do so. In another disturbing video, Delaruelle pledged to start a “trans jihad” against “the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA.” “For decades, everyone else, all of the marginalized in house minorities, we’ve had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear, but no, no more,” Delaruelle said. “No more, folks. We’re gonna do the reverse. We’re gonna make it so that they walk down the streets with fear, anxiety, and worry, and we’re not gonna make this, like, oh they gotta do this for like a week or something where they get really scared. No, this is their new reality.” In another post, Delaruelle called for “left wing death squads” to “smash MAGA.”

Here's one of those videos:

🚨 WOW: Wisconsin Democrat staffer, Teha Delaruelle is calling on activists to "K*LL YOUR LOCAL REPUBLICAN."



“We’re going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin”



WTF!? pic.twitter.com/NdFeWaCjMX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2026

"Hey, hey. Tea time with Teha here," he says. "And we're going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin." He points to a white board behind him that reads 'Kill your local Republican.'

"But I need your help because we have one month to do this, so let's do it," he adds.

And in another one, he calls for a trans jihad.

"Hey folks, tea time with Teha here, and just a reminder we are doing trans jihad," he says. "And this is something everybody can actually kind of partake in a little here, because it's about making the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA, for example, right? So for decades, everyone else, all the marginalized in house minorities, we've had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear."

"But no, no more. No, no, no, no, no," he continues. "No more, folks. We're gonna do the reverse. We're gonna make it so that they will be the ones that have to walk down the streets in fear, anxiety, and worry. And we're not gonna make this like, oh, they gotta do this for like a week, or something ... no, this is their new reality."

The FBI needs to pay him a visit, pronto.

Democrat transgender staffer in Wisconsin calls for trans jihad and to “kiII your local Republican”



Where’s the @FBI pic.twitter.com/iX7dmPnRxB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

Advertisement

What's most revealing is that Francesca Hong, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner for governor, follows Teha.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised that @FrancescaHongWI follows this person who wants to kill Republicans. After all, Fran did a podcast this week with @hasanthehun, a guy who said “America deserved 9/11.”



It’s crystal clear Hong shares their views. Disgusting and… https://t.co/FzngvWCZNg pic.twitter.com/ekS1rk1IzH — Chad Doran (@doranchad) July 1, 2026

"It’s crystal clear Hong shares their views. Disgusting and disqualifying. Not only does she not deserve to be governor, she doesn’t deserve to be an elected official at all, yet it’s highly likely Dems will make her their nominee," Doran wrote.

As of right now, no Wisconsin Democrats have publicly condemned Delaruelle or distanced themselves from her, although a check of Delaruelle's X account shows Francesca Hong no longer follows him. But a quiet unfollow is not a public condemnation, and that's what Delaruelle deserves.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.