New Poll Shows Some Good News for Senate Republicans
New Poll Shows Some Good News for Senate Republicans
Justice Department Sues Virginia Over This Stupid Gun Control Law
Justice Department Sues Virginia Over This Stupid Gun Control Law
Vegas Police Thwarted Another Trans Mass Shooter
Vegas Police Thwarted Another Trans Mass Shooter
Markwayne Mullin and Others Slam Tim Walz's Disgusting Pardon of Laotian Child Predator
Markwayne Mullin and Others Slam Tim Walz's Disgusting Pardon of Laotian Child Predator
The Washington Post Just Couldn't Help Themselves, Goes After DC's July 4th Fireworks
The Washington Post Just Couldn't Help Themselves, Goes After DC's July 4th Fireworks
VIP
The Difference Between Christianity and Socialism
The Difference Between Christianity and Socialism
David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities
David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities
Francesca Hong's Interview With Hasan Piker Proves She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin
Francesca Hong's Interview With Hasan Piker Proves She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin
Guess Who Washington State Democrats Blame for the Rise in Antisemitism
Guess Who Washington State Democrats Blame for the Rise in Antisemitism
Rowling Blasts the BBC Over Trans Athletes Article
Rowling Blasts the BBC Over Trans Athletes Article
The Warmth of Collectivism Is Literal For Zohran Mamdani
The Warmth of Collectivism Is Literal For Zohran Mamdani
The June Jobs Report Is Here
The June Jobs Report Is Here
A DSA Co-Chair Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Private Property
A DSA Co-Chair Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Private Property
'Positive Progress' Made in Latest Iran Talks, But Nothing Is Off the Table
'Positive Progress' Made in Latest Iran Talks, But Nothing Is Off the Table
Tipsheet

A Wisconsin Democrat Staffer Wants to Kill Republicans, and Guess Which Democrat Candidate Follows Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 12:00 PM
A Wisconsin Democrat Staffer Wants to Kill Republicans, and Guess Which Democrat Candidate Follows Him
AP Photo/John Hanna

Teha Delaruelle, a 'transgender' staffer for Wisconsin Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille (who is also a 'transgender' Leftist) has gone viral for threatening to kill Republicans and issuing a series of videos calling for a 'trans jihad.'

Advertisement

Here's more:

A volunteer staffer for Wisconsin Democrat Congressional candidate Katrina DeVille, posted a shocking series of videos planning a “trans jihad” and urging social media followers to “kill your local Republican.”

Teha Delaruelle, a transgender male, posted a deranged video to social media calling on followers to “kill your local Republican” and claiming that they had only “one month” to do so.

In another disturbing video, Delaruelle pledged to start a “trans jihad” against “the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA.”

“For decades, everyone else, all of the marginalized in house minorities, we’ve had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear, but no, no more,” Delaruelle said. “No more, folks. We’re gonna do the reverse. We’re gonna make it so that they walk down the streets with fear, anxiety, and worry, and we’re not gonna make this, like, oh they gotta do this for like a week or something where they get really scared. No, this is their new reality.”

In another post, Delaruelle called for “left wing death squads” to “smash MAGA.”

Here's one of those videos:

Recommended

Is This Why Dems Are Turning to Socialism? If True, That's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN

"Hey, hey. Tea time with Teha here," he says. "And we're going to make this the moderate position for the state of Wisconsin." He points to a white board behind him that reads 'Kill your local Republican.'

"But I need your help because we have one month to do this, so let's do it," he adds.

And in another one, he calls for a trans jihad.

"Hey folks, tea time with Teha here, and just a reminder we are doing trans jihad," he says. "And this is something everybody can actually kind of partake in a little here, because it's about making the oppressor, the bigots, the animals that make up MAGA, for example, right? So for decades, everyone else, all the marginalized in house minorities, we've had to be the ones that walk down the streets with anxiety, with fear."

"But no, no more. No, no, no, no, no," he continues. "No more, folks. We're gonna do the reverse. We're gonna make it so that they will be the ones that have to walk down the streets in fear, anxiety, and worry. And we're not gonna make this like, oh, they gotta do this for like a week, or something ... no, this is their new reality."

The FBI needs to pay him a visit, pronto.

Advertisement

What's most revealing is that Francesca Hong, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner for governor, follows Teha.

"It’s crystal clear Hong shares their views. Disgusting and disqualifying. Not only does she not deserve to be governor, she doesn’t deserve to be an elected official at all, yet it’s highly likely Dems will make her their nominee," Doran wrote.

As of right now, no Wisconsin Democrats have publicly condemned Delaruelle or distanced themselves from her, although a check of Delaruelle's X account shows Francesca Hong no longer follows him. But a quiet unfollow is not a public condemnation, and that's what Delaruelle deserves.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Dems Are Turning to Socialism? If True, That's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Vegas Police Thwarted Another Trans Mass Shooter Amy Curtis
A DSA Co-Chair Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Private Property Dmitri Bolt
David Axelrod Discovers the Failures of Blue Cities Amy Curtis
Wait, That Cannot Be the New Narrative Against Caitlin Clark Matt Vespa
America at 250 Is Awesome Despite Our Problems Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This Why Dems Are Turning to Socialism? If True, That's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement