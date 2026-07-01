Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization

The Left has pushed for years for reparations for slavery, vowing to give lots of money to people who were never slaves and paid for by people who were never slave owners. They call this 'equity' and 'justice,' and it's anything but. Democrats don't want justice, of course, and their opposition to President Trump's compensation fund for victims of government weaponization proves that.

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Gavin Newsom even took a moment to brag about signing likely unconstitutional legislation that would confiscate 100 percent of any payouts from that fund.

Donald Trump created a $1.8 billion slush fund to pay off January 6 insurrectionists with YOUR tax dollars.



In California those dollars will now be taxed at 100%.



We don't reward attacks on our democracy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2026

This likely violates bills of attainder and could violate the Constitution's provisions on excessive fines. Even Politico said these tax grabs are legally dubious. But that won't stop the tyrannical Democrats from trying.

I just signed a new law imposing a 100% state tax on any Californians who benefit from @realDonaldTrump's Jan. 6th slush fund for insurrectionists.



Taxpayer dollars should support victims, not the people who attacked law enforcement officers and our very democracy.



We don't… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 30, 2026

The ratios on both of Newsom's posts are epic.

You fund your wife with millions of dollars laundered to her NGO. You literally fund criminals, you and your wife — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 1, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Targeting people you don’t like. Sounds fascist, Gav — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 1, 2026

But no kings. Or something.

Did you pay any of the $22 billion you owe the unemployment insurance trust fund? https://t.co/P48ZQHgmUs — Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito (@USLaborIG) July 1, 2026

Nope.

Unconstitutional, Bill of Attainder, among other things. https://t.co/HgXHe8jmbm — Vote Michael E. Gates for California Attorney Gen. (@MichaelGatesESQ) July 1, 2026

Newsom does not care about the Constitution.

Democrats have been itching for a reason to impose a 100 percent tax on someone, and they finally found it. Of course, they incorrectly believe the weaponization fund was only for January 6 defendants. It wasn't. It was meant for anyone victimized by the government.

It's especially rich coming from Newsom, who just recently was claiming President Trump weaponized the DOJ against him and his finances. That investigation started under the Biden administration, a fact conveniently omitted by Newsom, of course.

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