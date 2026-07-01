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Tipsheet

Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 1:15 PM
Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Left has pushed for years for reparations for slavery, vowing to give lots of money to people who were never slaves and paid for by people who were never slave owners. They call this 'equity' and 'justice,' and it's anything but. Democrats don't want justice, of course, and their opposition to President Trump's compensation fund for victims of government weaponization proves that.

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Gavin Newsom even took a moment to brag about signing likely unconstitutional legislation that would confiscate 100 percent of any payouts from that fund.

This likely violates bills of attainder and could violate the Constitution's provisions on excessive fines. Even Politico said these tax grabs are legally dubious. But that won't stop the tyrannical Democrats from trying.

The ratios on both of Newsom's posts are epic.

That's (D)ifferent.

But no kings. Or something.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM JANUARY 6

Nope.

Newsom does not care about the Constitution.

Democrats have been itching for a reason to impose a 100 percent tax on someone, and they finally found it. Of course, they incorrectly believe the weaponization fund was only for January 6 defendants. It wasn't. It was meant for anyone victimized by the government.

It's especially rich coming from Newsom, who just recently was claiming President Trump weaponized the DOJ against him and his finances. That investigation started under the Biden administration, a fact conveniently omitted by Newsom, of course.

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