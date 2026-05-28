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Another Democrat Embraces Unconstitutional Plan to Thwart Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 4:30 PM
Another Democrat Embraces Unconstitutional Plan to Thwart Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Democrats have found another new, and wholly unconstitutional, avenue by which to resist President Trump, and it comes on the backs of innocent Americans who were targeted by the Biden administration's weaponization of government. Yesterday, New York Assemblyman Alex Bores introduced legislation that would steal any and all funds given to New Yorkers from President Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund. 

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Now Gavin Newsom is jumping on that bandwagon, too.

"One thing that I think we're going try to do, with your support, is tax 100 percent, anyone from California that receives any of those funds, we want to tax 100 percent of those proceeds," Newsom said. "And that's an action the state of California can take, and we look forward to taking it."

Imagine how good it makes Democrats feel to talk about taxing us at 100 percent. That's got to be a dream come true for them.

Actually, no, it's not. Bill of Attainder is unconstitutional, and this tax plan would be overturned in the courts. It will be hilarious when California and New York have to pay more to the victims of government weaponization after once again weaponizing the government against them.

When did Democrats care about the law?

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TAXES

Democrats are greedy.

It was politically motivated.

Correct. 

What's more troubling than stealing money from taxpayers is the mentality behind it: Democrats are fine with the weaponization of government against their political opponents, and they don't want to be held accountable for their unfair and unjust persecution of Republicans.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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