Another Democrat Embraces Unconstitutional Plan to Thwart Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

The Democrats have found another new, and wholly unconstitutional, avenue by which to resist President Trump, and it comes on the backs of innocent Americans who were targeted by the Biden administration's weaponization of government. Yesterday, New York Assemblyman Alex Bores introduced legislation that would steal any and all funds given to New Yorkers from President Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund.

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Now Gavin Newsom is jumping on that bandwagon, too.

BREAKING: California will impose a 100% tax on payments distributed from Trump’s Jan. 6th “slush fund.” pic.twitter.com/IIfPUQrbuc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 27, 2026

"One thing that I think we're going try to do, with your support, is tax 100 percent, anyone from California that receives any of those funds, we want to tax 100 percent of those proceeds," Newsom said. "And that's an action the state of California can take, and we look forward to taking it."

Imagine how good it makes Democrats feel to talk about taxing us at 100 percent. That's got to be a dream come true for them.

Actually, no, it's not. Bill of Attainder is unconstitutional, and this tax plan would be overturned in the courts. It will be hilarious when California and New York have to pay more to the victims of government weaponization after once again weaponizing the government against them.

That’s not even remotely legal. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 27, 2026

When did Democrats care about the law?

A state cannot legally garnish any federal payments above 25% regardless of said state law. This is in violation of the Constitution, and federal law. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 28, 2026

Democrats are greedy.

Thus proving his assertion that the prosecution of so many was politically motivated. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 27, 2026

It was politically motivated.

The pettiness is insane. This is what the Democrats are. Can't be allowed to ever have a sniff at the executive office again or it will be this x1000 https://t.co/drfniJ0n4C — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) May 27, 2026

Correct.

What's more troubling than stealing money from taxpayers is the mentality behind it: Democrats are fine with the weaponization of government against their political opponents, and they don't want to be held accountable for their unfair and unjust persecution of Republicans.

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