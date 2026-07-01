Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics

In New York's mayoral race, working-class voters broke heavily for Andrew Cuomo over the commie Zohran Mamdani. In Maine, polling shows working-class voters are backing Republican Susan Collins over Graham Platner by 21 points. This is important because it's clear the brand of Democratic Socialism currently overtaking the Democratic Party is not supported by the very people socialists claim to represent: the working class.

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Instead, socialism and communism are the playthings of rich, privileged, and often White Leftists who haven't done an honest day's work in their lives. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, for example, worked as a barista while her mommy and daddy paid her bills.

It's also a beacon of hope for the nation. If working-class voters know what socialism is and reject it, the Democrats are going to struggle nationally. Sure, they've won in New York and blue pockets in Colorado, but there's a vast country outside of those enclaves who aren't keen to succumb to breadlines and socialized everything.

Despite that, Democrat Kristen Gillibrand thinks the trend is a good thing.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) says that socialists hijacking the Democratic party is “a very good trend for nationwide elections.” pic.twitter.com/h2mHsHEn5h — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) June 30, 2026

"So New York had a very strong change election," Gillibrand said. "There was a huge interest in new candidates, younger candidates in some instances, the next generation of candidates and so there was several instances where incumbents lost to challengers because of that trend. And that trend is a very good trend for nationwide elections, because it shows how deep the interest in change is and how fired up new voters are, younger voters are, different demographics of voters."

If Gillibrand thinks this will protect her and her political career, she's sorely mistaken.

The Democratic Party becoming radicalized, esp in safe districts, is very good for nationwide election prospects ackshually — Selina (@PNWSelina) July 1, 2026

Exactly this.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) says that socialists hijacking the Democratic party is “a very good trend for nationwide elections.”



Of course she does—



she’s a suck-up: pic.twitter.com/k8msSI3kZA — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) June 30, 2026

And they'll still go after her, which will be hilarious.

They will not defend their party or their values against the Nazi communists who despise them. They will appease in hopes that they will be spared. https://t.co/YZ7Vpz2vlW — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) July 1, 2026

They will not be spared.

Democrat Senator Kristen Gillibrand says that communists taking over the Democrat party is “a very good trend for nationwide elections.” pic.twitter.com/FzfUe1ptEt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

Let's not disabuse her of this notion.